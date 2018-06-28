Transcript for Democrats regret not fighting for Obama's SCOTUS pick

Some democratic senators are expressing regret that they didn't fight harder for president Obama's supreme court pick, Merrick Garland. Now did they just assume Hillary was going to be the next president or did they just think it was going to go on? Because they were all kind of, like -- Part of it, I think they thought that Hillary would be president, and they would get Merrick Garland. Mitch Mcconnell didn't think that. He didn't assume that Hillary was going to win when he corrupted the entire system by day. I believe this to be true, Merrick Garland who was in D.C., and I believe I have appeared in front of him, was not necessarily a very exciting pick. He was pretty moderate, and many people say that was president Obama sort of reaching across the aisle to get Republicans to try to get that bipartisan support, but someone says, it was his attempt to play chess with Republicans, and it didn't work because they don't play respectability and civility. That's right. I think it was also a miscalculation. If he nominated someone that would get Progressives more engaged -- Democrats would go to a gunfight with a knife is the cliche, and that's what they did. Kennedy didn't change the composition. He couldn't hang on for a few more months? He wants to live? Because he is a Republican. That's why he did it. Kennedy said he would leave under a Republican. He always said that. He was always a conservative. Yes. He was a conservative -- He went back and forth. Yes, he did, but did you -- I want to say it's not just about Republicans playing dirty. It's that quite frankly, Obama didn't want to play harder. There was a quote that said, it would have meant talking to reporters discussing meetings, visiting key battleground states and so forth by not picking a candidate that could fight. I mean, at the time, it's N that they were lazy. It's just as you just said, it's a street fight, and you wanted to not, again, do all the things you want you have to do. Visiting battleground states and -- You come in as president. You get elected. The first thing you hear after your election is some man who says, you know what? We're not going to do anything to help this president. We're not going to do anything to help this man. And in eight years, they did nothing to help. So I pretty much feel like maybe Obama just didn't want to put anybody else through that. Maybe he didn't want to put anybody else through that knowing that they were going to do everything he could. This country wasn't ready for the statesman that he was. But that's -- The Democrats need to get real now. They need to get real. Midterms are more important. Go out and start getting folks, registering them and getting them to vote. If you don't like what's happening, then get people out to vote. If you are okay with this, we'll just move on then. Yeah.

