Transcript for Democrats uniting against Bernie?

Joe Biden just got a huge boost from his former competition leading into super Tuesday, three moderate Democrats who dropped out of the race announce they have chosen their kaebd. Watch the clip. Joe Biden will take the ball further as it needs to go. It is time for a president that represents all of America, including people in the middle of this country. We need somebody who can beat him, and in Joe Biden, we have that man. We have someone who, in fact, is the antithesis of Donald Trump. Will this be enough to derail Bernie and his momentum? Is that the point? Are we trying to derail Bernie? What's -- Well, I think they are. I don't know derail, but beat him. They want Biden to be the nominee, and not Bernie, the moderate Democrat. They would have to have an unheard rate of youth voters to come out and vote for Bernie. So far we haven't seen any evidence of that, of young people coming out in enormous numbers. You never know, but we are in a dire situation with trump in the white house. The stakes are extremely high. People will lose their health care, they'll lose their rights. They're going to lose their safety net if he wins again. I wonder if Americans are aware of this, including trump supporters who will lose their health care, that Republicans are working to undo Obamacare every day. Yeah. And this is what you have to look forward to if trump is back in the white house. Who needs him there? Get him out. And I think, in my opinion is that the country is a center-right country and a lot of moderates in this country will go out and vote for Joe Biden including a few Republicans maybe. I think that's true. I think disgruntled Republicans bowed vote for him, and independents. The delegate count says Sanders has 60, Biden has 54, Elizabeth Warren has 8, and there are about 1,344 delegates for the taking. You only need 11,991. There's a lot at stake today, and I'm surprised when I see people that have been running so strenuously to get the nomination. They say Biden's my guy, and it makes me feel uncomfortable. It's normal. I know it's normal, but -- It's normal. But he tried so hard to become the president of the United States, and then all of a sudden -- Well. They just sort of shift. Are they vying to be vp? Is there something in it for They're realizing, if it's not going to be me, it better be somebody else. Is it because the stakes are so high? I think that group, the endorsement of that group is very interesting, but I also wonder what happens with Elizabeth Warren because she's got a pretty significant war chest at this point. She's got I think maybe almost $30 million. She's got more money than Joe Biden has at this point. Not more money of course, than Bloomberg, but she's got close to the amount of money that Sanders has. She's also really throwing shade at Biden. She said, quote, yesterday no matter how many Washington insiders tell you to support him, your fellow Washington insider will not meet this moment. That tells you she's doubling down on Bernie and she wants to be his vp, and she's clearly not going to win. I do want it to be his moment because what I want back, what I'm anticipating getting back, is diplomats going out and doing the diplomacy. Yeah, you know, I want the EPA back. I want the CDC back. I want people back in place where they're supposed to be. Now there's a lot of things you can change in this country, and we will, but I don't need to try to figure out what you're talking about while this is still burning to the ground. Yeah. I need somebody who can say, here's how we put back the EPA. He's how we put this back because those are things I actually need. Those are things we need in the country. Like oxygen, air. And clean water. I appreciate that you get -- I appreciate that you get very macro, but I'm stick with the micro because it's super Tuesday. Bernie has nine Democrats endorsed him. Nine Democrats in the senate and congress have endorsed him. That's not a lot all things considered. There are 40 seats that are up that were flipped in 2018 that 100% will be up. There's reporting everywhere across all news organizations that down tickets Democrats are nervous about bide. At the top of the ticket. Bernie. We have more centrists Democrats running in red states like I said my home state of Arizona that could really be impacted by this. So I think a lot of seasoned Democrats see we cannot only lose the white house, but we could end up losing the house and senate all over again. It's much bigger than just this Progressive movement, and I will say we have been talking a lot about Bernie and the Bernie bros and his supporters -- I will say it again. They are the most vicious. They are not going to let this go. They are not going to make this easy for Biden even if he gets the popular votes and they will go out swinging because they think this is not only a political race, but a revolution, and they want to be on the right side of the It may be a revolution, but

