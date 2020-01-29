Transcript for Dershowitz on calling witnesses to impeachment trial

question, I need to ask the audience to pull back a little y'all are hooping and hollering. We're trying to be respectful, we really are. We don't want it to appear that we're mocking or dismissing, okay? Appreciate it. Meghan. Hello, Mr. Dershowitz. This is Meghan McCain. I'm one of those people like you that thinks the call was iffy but it's not necessarily enough to impeach and I see this process as highly partisan on both sides and everyone sort of made their decisions before hearing the case. How do you think the Democrats can make a better case to the American people and potential skeptics? Well, it's not my job to tell the Democrats how to make a better case. I think they needed evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors. Look, I'm in this process because I love my country and I love the constitution, and I don't want to see the constitution weaponized into a political tactic that can be used against any president. The next president, a Democrat, if there's a Republican house, they will impeach him on abuse of power. On the floor of the senate I listed 40 American presidents who have been accused of abusing their power from Washington to Jefferson to Lincoln to current presidents. You can't use the concept of abuse of power. It's too broad. It's not in the constitution, and I'm here to defend the constitution, not any particular president. I'm here to defend future presidents as well as the currents president. Don't you think the fact that it's become so partisan, no matter which lens you're viewing this through has hurt the case either for or against? Absolutely. Absolutely. It's become too partisan. It was congressman Nadler who said you don't impeach unless there's broad bipartisan support. Hamilton said the greatest danger is that impeachment will turn on the party of each vote in the house. You should never have an impeachment unless there's broad, widespread, nonpartisan support. That doesn't exist here. Let me ask you something. Do you think, professor, that trump should go under oath, like Clinton did? You know, I'm a lawyer for 50 years. I've never put any of my clients on the witness stand because it's easy to lay perjury chaps he wants to testify and his lawyers -- I'm not one of his personal lawyers, have advised him not to testify. Alan, you just mentioned that you've been a lawyer for a long time and you have been, a defense attorney. Even with the new Bolton revelations, we still don't have a guarantee that Republicans will vote to hear from Bolton, and my question is, what kind of trial have you seen that doesn't have witnesses or evidence? I mean -- Many, many. Okay, but if trump didn't commit a crime, why not let the evidence and witnesses back him up? Because in my experience as a prosecutor, defendants always have a list of witnesses that exonerate them. Let me ask you a question. You're a prosecutor. You indict somebody for dishonesty, not a crime, dishonesty -- I didn't indict people that -- Let me -- that's my point. If you ever indicted somebody on something that wasn't a crime, you wouldn't have witnesses. You would have a motion to the judge would dismiss it. I've had cases like that which I've won based on no witnesses because no crime has been charged. I argue that no impeachable offense has been charged. If I'm right, there are no witnesses. If I'm wrong, then the rule has to be if one side can call witnesses, the other side must be able to call witnesses. We must have equality. Fine, okay. Okay, so let's say -- Wait, Meghan, you got another We have one more. The last time you were on the show we pressed you about your ties to Jeffrey Epstein. You served as a lawyer for him in the mid 2000s when he was under federal investigation for possible sex crimes including dozens of underage girls. You've also been accused with having sex with one of the underage girls Epstein lent out to his powerful friends and you and that woman have filed allegations against each other. Did your connection to Epstein give you any pause? The first thing I told president trump when he asked me to do this is about those matters. I told him there's no truth to it. I have emails from the woman admitting she never met me. I have a tape recording of her admitting it was impossible for us to meet and she was wrong. I have an FBI director from the former director. I told him that this should be raised and he should seriously consider whether he wants me to be his lawyer. I said to president Clinton, I was o.j.'s lawyer. These are factors that go into consideration but a client should never be held for his client's illegal activities. We're lawyers. We represent them. I did absolutely nothing wrong in connection with the Epstein case. That's why I'm suing. I have nothing to hide. I am awaiting a trial where I will prove that I was framed for money and that I am completely vindicated. Our thanks to Alan Dershowitz. He's written a new foreword to the constitution of the united States and the declaration of Independence that's available now.

