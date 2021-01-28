Transcript for Dr. Ashish Jha breaks down mutant coronavirus variants and double masking

There are lots of questions about president Biden's pandemic response plan, and the vaccine rollout and the CDC saying there's a way to safely reopen schools, so we asked our friend to come back so we could get some answers. Please welcome back pandemic expert and Dean of brown university school of public health, Dr. Ashish jha. Dr. Jha, welcome back to "The view." We lov having you on. So let's get right to this. This week president Biden announced a plan to buy 200 million more vaccine doses. Is this amount good? Is this something that we can latch onto so that the rollout can actually start? What do you think? Yes. Whoopi, thanks for having me back. Those 200 million doses are really over the summer. So it is good in the sense that by summertime, every American will be able to get vaccinated, and what I'm worried about right now is how quickly can we get people vaccinated in the section six to eight weeks. The administration is working on that, but that's what we've got to push on in the short run. Well, people are worried about mutant variants coming in from places like the uk, Brazil, South Africa. Will the vaccinations fully protect us against these strains? Are you concerned about new reports that the uk variant may be more deadly? Yeah. These are great questions. First and foremost, I am worried about these variants. They are pretty serious, and I'm worried that the uk variant will really end up taking off in America and really causing a big spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. This terms of the vaccines, I remain very hopeful that they will be, you know, very effective against the uk variant, and at least much of the preliminary data says it's going to work against the south Africa variant and the Brazil variant as well. In some ways, we're starting to push our luck here. With these large outbreaks, the more outbreaks we have, the more mutants we'll have, and the more variants we'll have. The best way to deal with all of this, is to get the pandemic under control and get people vaccinated. Dr. Jha, many people like me are frustrated and the goal posts for precautions seem to keep moving. We went from wearing one mask and it won't protect you, so don't bother and then one will save you, and now people are sing we should wear three masks. How many masks should we be wearing, what type of masks should we be wearing? There are a lot of people in my personal life that feel like they're at a breaking point and they have been in isolation for going on a year, and they're breaking down mentally and emotionally in a way that is hard for me to watch and hear. Sometimes the messaging on this can be confusing. This is why we need good, clear messaging from the CDC as the people we should be trusting. Here's the deal on masks. First of all, three masks, I've never heard of the idea, and I wouldn't do it. So let's focus on what I think is -- what the science is and what is reasonable. I have been wearing one mask basically throughout this in the last month with the uk variant, which is so much more contagious, watching what's happened in the uk and in Ireland and elsewhere, I've gotten concerned about the masks and the quality of masks we all wear. So when I'm out and about in public, I wear a single mask. A cloth mask or a surgical mask is totally fine. If I'm going to a grocery store and I'm going to be indoors for any extended period of time, I will put on a higher quality mask, a kf94 for instance. You N get them on Amazon. They're not hard to get. They're not an n95, but they're pretty close. If I don't have that readily available, I will double up surgical masks with cloth masks on top. That's high risk situations where I'm more worried and that's because of the variant. That's a safer thing to do, and we should get good guidance on this from the CDC. Dr. Jha, with the vaccine short in supply right now, some wealthy Americans are reportedly offering to pay to cut the line in front of people who are actually eligible for it. There's also what I hear is vaccine tourism. People coming from abroad to get the vaccine before Americans get it. At the same time, it seems like the vaccine rollout is a disaster in some of our poorest and hardest hit communities. How do we fix this? Yeah. It's a great question, and, you know, it's not like no one saw vaccines coming. We knew for months that we were going to have vaccines available by late November, early December. We just didn't do any planning for it from the federal level, and we just left it all up to states and states are struggling. So first and foremost, io not believe you should be able to pay to cut in line. I think that's outrageous, and I don't think we should allow that. I don't think we should have vaccine tourism from people coming in from other places and I'm also hearing that Americans going to other places are getting vaccinated. That's up to those countries, but again, I prefer that not happen. What we need to do is make sure

