Dr. Atul Gawande says Trump is sending a 'reckless and dangerous' message to Americans

More
The leading medical expert and staff writer for The New Yorker explains why he believes the president is experiencing “a classic steroid euphoria” after being discharged from the hospital Monday evening.
6:31 | 10/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Atul Gawande says Trump is sending a 'reckless and dangerous' message to Americans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:31","description":"The leading medical expert and staff writer for The New Yorker explains why he believes the president is experiencing “a classic steroid euphoria” after being discharged from the hospital Monday evening.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"73455173","title":"Dr. Atul Gawande says Trump is sending a 'reckless and dangerous' message to Americans","url":"/theview/video/dr-atul-gawande-trump-sending-reckless-dangerous-message-73455173"}