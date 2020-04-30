Transcript for Dr. Simone Wildes says remdesivir drug is ‘ray of hope’ for frontline workers

So from the beginning of this virus, there's been confusion over testing. Harvard says we need to do 5 million tests, but others say that number's unrealistic. We've only done 6 million tests since this all began. In your opinion, how many tests do you think we need to start opening up the country? So it's all about testing, testing, testing. You know, there have been a number of different numbers floating around. I've heard 10 million to 20 million a day. In reality, we have been doing 150,000 a day. As you can tell, there is a huge gap in what's happening and what needs to be done. So rather than focusing on just testing, I think we need to definitely improve testing which I can tell you has been happening more and more in the past couple of weeks, but we also need to couple that with other initiatives such as having the health care professionals trying to do contact tracing and identifying those that have the disease and isolating them. I think we need to do a number of different things, not just the testing. So doctor, some states like Georgia, Texas, Colorado, they're reopening this week. Do you think it's too early, and what do you think the damage is going to be? So I really think it's too early to open the states, and part of the reason is, you know, I just talked about earlier about testing. We are not at full capacity for we have also not implemented enough steps to do the contact tracing and isolating the individuals that have the disease. Also, if we open too early, we run the risk of having another surge, and are we prepared to deal with another surge? You know, does the hospital have enough supplies? Is there enough ppe for the staff? Do we have enough staff? You know, what are our treatment options? You know, have we worked out all the details? Have we set up things in place for businesses to get back into the new norm? There's still a number of things that have not been done, and so early opening right now I think is going to be a little bit premature I think. Dr. Wildes, yesterday, Dr. Fauci praised the drug remdesivir, that it shortened the symptom period in patients, but a Chinese study, a study from China showed it did not help people recover faster. Should we be hopeful about this drug? I have to tell you I'm excited, you know, we have been working on the front lines with a lot of different experimental drugs. Not really knowing what we are -- what we're treating and so having some real hope, having remdesivir as showing some positive results, granted they are preliminary, but it shows it shortens the duration of symptoms, which a day makes a difference, and also it decreases the mortality rate. We know more studies need to be done, but I think it's definitely a step in the right direction, and any ray of hope is hopeful for all of us on the front lines. This study in China we'll have to look at that more, but I think there will definitely be more analysis of the data from the study from the nih, and that will give us more information. Moreover, we're also using other therapies which need to be evaluated too, which will even add more to the things that we're trying to use to treat these very sick patients. Well, doctor, we're also hearing a lot about antibodies and Dr. Fauci has said, quote, there's a reasonable assumption that when you have an antibody, you are protected against reinfection, but the white house has said there is currently no evidence that people that have antibodies are protected. So do antibodies provide an immunity to this virus? In general, you know, when you have antibodies, you do have immunity, you know, the question is how long does it last? There's still some unknown questions, especially with covid-19 because it's a new virus. So there's a lot of unknowns, and, you know, we try to look other viruses, other infections to see how they operate and what we don't want to do, especially with covid-19, is to assume it's going to behave the same way. So we're trying to make sure that we have enough data before we make these assumptions. So I was about to two get about antibody test yesterday, but somebody in the medical field advised me not to go. He said it's only 3 out of 14 antibody tests delivered reliable results and it wasn't worth the risk of my going into an urgent care facility for example a risk to my health to bother with the antibody test. So what do you say to that? What did I say? 3 out of 14 give you an accurate result. Was it worth to it go and bother with this? Great question. You know, first of all, let me just tell everyone what an antibody test is. It's where you get a blood test, and they measure the antibodies in your blood so see whether or not you have had the infection and have recovered, and usually those antibodies take weeks -- days to weeks before you see them showing up in the blood. Now I have to tell you the tests have really not been very reliable. There has been problems with the quality of the results, and as you can imagine for physicians like myself, it makes it really difficult. So, you know, there's a lot of work that needs to be done to validate these tests. So I think right now until that process gets worked out, I think it's reasonable to hold off on the antibody test, but I want to make sure to encourage you to continue to practice the things we're talking about. You know, social distancing, make sure you wash your hands. Make sure you wear To her left, Patrick Floyd, chairman of the mta. Dr. Zucker. To her left, Robert Mujica. He is the budget director and wears a second hat today because he's a member of the mta board. He doesn't really wear a second hat, that was metaphorical. When I was at housing and urban development, I would sometimes say in a staff meeting, what day is today? What's the date? And work with a great fellow who was a catholic priest. He would say today is another day to do better. His warm smile. Today is another day to do better. He passed away. I have this picture in my room and I was thinking about him last night. Today is another day to do better. It's another day to improve. It's another day to be better. Make life better. Be better at helping people. Today is another day. Another opportunity god gave us. Hospitalizations are down. Good news. Net change in total hospitalizations down, good news. Net change in intubation's down, good news. New covid cases, slightly down, 933. But still unacceptable. But, down from where it was. Number of lives lost, still terrible.

