Transcript for Elizabeth Warren reacts to Qassem Soleimani strike

Let's start with the air strike ordered by. The gotten White House not. What's your take on all of this you continent timing is as obvious as some of Weston yes. So might take on this is sold Bonnie was a bad guy. Bob but the question is what's the right response the job the president of the United States is to keep America safer. And having killed solo money. Does not make America safer and a look at where we are right now we're having to pull. American citizens civilians out of the entire region because. We fear for their safety. We stopped. All the work against licensed with our allies. AM we have a president of the United States' who is tweeting threats. Old war crimes. Some parents in the median of what was tell them that lives. Yeah look and cultural district so he is he is threatening to bomb. Cultural institutions just in violation of international law and it would be a war crime. If the United States today. And you know its own secretary of defense. Has stepped tends actually we're not gonna do that. To work or not could do deputy first think. He just moved Dallas. Close to the edge of war he's put. Our country. On he edge of going to war we know that do you raw onions. Are going to respond. He's been in this escalation this wasn't a one off this didn't happen all by itself. So I think of that as I sent the job of the president of the United States is keep America safe. To have a coherent. Long term strategy. Not to make impulsive decisions. And heat that Donald Trump has taken is in exactly the opposite direction we think that's what we need a president who actually has good judgment and is willing to poetry. Okay. Okay. February you. At first thought I we have high conversations I believe he respects he American military respect our troops who traveled overseas. Many times as what to say that first and foremost. Content you issued a statement Collins calling so Mani and her later you issued a second statement saying that he was quote an assassination. A senior foreign military official now this is a man who obviously is responsible. For hundreds of American troops deaths carnage that we can't even imagine. The Treasury Department in the State Department have both now designated the Islamic revolutionary guard corps as a terrorist organization and I don't understand the flip flop I I don't understand. Why it was so hard to call him a terrorist night which is like you explain to show. I appreciate I appreciate your kind comments you know all through my Brothers yes deserved to be analogic which and I believe you work out a believers back and and Jerry and I. No huge to mom. And this isn't it changed. They're true the question. Unions. Why is the response that the president of the United States should make and what advances the interests of the United States of America. About Saddam Hussein. You are talking how about a bad guy right. However. Going to war in a rock was not in the interest of the United States. We lost thousands of American lines it cost us here at home it has cost us around the world it has been a part. All of this cost in the Middle East that is ended up with millions of people. Who have lost their wives who've been injured. Who've been displaced. But the question for the president of the United States. Just understand what's going on have an overall strategy. And pick an appropriate response in going back to. Cookies I still added a terrorist Maria I'm. He's part of the purpose at this yes parents tedious part of a group that's been Cincinnati area that's of course he has no heart. Of a group. That our federal government has designated as a terrorist the question now. Is what's the right response. And the response that Donald Trump has picked is the most incendiary. And has moved on ask the right to the edge of war.

