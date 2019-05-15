Transcript for Elizabeth Warren rejects Fox News town hall

Senator Elizabeth Warren is coming here on may 30th. She said she took a hard pass to an invite from Fox News. She rejected the network as a hate for profit racket. Now senator John Delaney said he would take it if she didn't want it. Who is he? He running? I don't know. You gotta do a better job getting yourself out there. Because if we don't know it and that's our job -- He's the former representative from Maryland. That's fine. But we didn't know he was running for president. You need to bring your behind there. I digress for one second. People come here because they know folks are watching whether it's on the left, right or center. You want to connect with people, you need to come on to our show. Our show connects to people. Not that I'm bragging -- Brag away. It may be a minority opinion, but I just -- I think that it's being very dismissive of being so many Americans for her not to go on Fox News. Fox News is a top -- is the top basic cable network in April. In 2018 it was the most watched cable network. There are journalists there like Chris Wallace and shepherd Smith. If you want to be the president of the United States for everyone, then you need to speak to everyone. I agree with you, sunny. Trump never goes on MSNBC or CNN. He gives these spontaneous interviews on his lawn with a helicopter waiting in the back as if he's -- yeah, yeah, yeah. It's great. It's wonderful. It's short sighted on her part. If you can change one mind in a Republican household, that to me would be worth it. She has changed minds. Not if you're not going on fox. You have to go to spaces uncomfortable. Let me finish really quick. The far left that are running are looking for people like a.o.c.'s endorsement. I took this as a political move from Elizabeth Warren trying to -- I think it's short I agree with you. It's the United States of America. Every woman on this show goes into spaces we're uncomfortable with. You have to get through the primaries, Meghan. You can't go so far left you're not very everyone. Fox viewers will remember that. If you can't face the fox audience, you can't face the U. It's that simple.

