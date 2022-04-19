Elon Musk to acquire Twitter for $44 billion

With the billionaire Tesla CEO set to buy Twitter for $44 billion, "The View" co-hosts and guest co-host Amber Ruffin question if it will hurt or help free speech.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live