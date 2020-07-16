Transcript for Fauci responds to White House criticism

Welcome back, the white house has been trying to discredit Dr. Fauci forever, and it does not seem to be bothering him at all. They keep saying, oh, he made a lot of mistakes. He's this. He's been wrong, and he's this. So he's done a new interview, and people are kind of going, you know, it's kind of great. Did you find it to be refreshing, joy? His interview? It's in "Instyle" by the way. He's -- let's face it. The guy is an Italian so he's going to eventually have to be tough about what's going on. You know, all I want to say about this is thank god -- I thank god every day that there are some adults left who are looking out for us. So I thank Fauci. I thank -- I thank even Mitt Romney for standing up when every coward in that Republican leadership has said nothing. Radio silence about every sin committed by this man. I thank chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. I'm so happy there are a few adults left, and Fauci is one of them, and I want him to speak out more. Let's not -- this is worth repeating. Are you going to trust an ivy league educated epidemiologist like Fauci or somebody who tells you to drink bleach and face the sunlight to kill the virus? I mean, really. Right. You know who says he's on Fauci's team and that, you know, he finds him to be a nice guy here. What do you think, sunny? Well, I think we're seeing a turnaround from trump, at least, you know, in front of closed not behind closed doors, and I think that's because he realizes what the American public is thinking. If you look at some of the polls, most Americans are -- voters are trusting Fauci for information. 67% compared with 27% who trust trump for information. He sees that and realizes it's not in his best interest to publicly disagree with Fauci. Although I really do believe that president trump had everything to do with Peter Navarro's op-ed. I think he had everything to do with sort of that white house narrative that was coming out saying, you know, that Fauci had made a lot of mistakes. I think that he orchestrated that, but I think once the backlash started, he backtracked on it. Right. Meghan, do you think that he's increasing his public exposure this way? Do you think it's a good move for him? I think he has every right to whatever interview he wants and defend himself. "Instyle" magazine, a fashion magazine sitting by his pool dressed like, you know, somebody in a Brad Pitt movie would not be the choice I would make just because I think it's a dangerous territory when anyone in politics and whether or not he wants to say he's just a public servant, you are in politics in the sense that you have this huge role during a global pandemic during the trump administration, and I just think the thing about the personality around Dr. Fauci now is he gets all the glory when things are going well, and none of the responsibility when things aren't going well. I have friends in California, and California is shut down right now. Some of my friends work in the beauty industry and they cannot go back to work because it's been shut down again. I have friends in the service industry, and they can't go back to work, and our country is not doing well. We're not winning this battle like a lot of other countries are, and is all the blame just simply president trump? And everything good gets given to Dr. Fauci and everything bad gets given to president trump? It's a narrative that may work with some circles, but it's not flying with a lot of people in other parts of the country, and I just -- I have turned on him more than I think the women on the rest of the show have because again, I think there has to be some responsibility for why we're still in the position that we are right now, and, you know, I don't think he's a bad man. He's credited with helping us through the AIDS crisis, but I don't think of him in the same way that the rest of the show does. Right. Well, I'll tell you why I think about him -- because you want to talk about -- there are a couple of things that you have to put California staying closed and all, a lot of what's happening. This is personal responsibility of people deciding not to wear masks and not to social distance because they're concerned about their personal rights. I don't put that on Fauci. I don't put that on you know who, but I am mad at you know who because he hasn't helped it. He has not helped. That's right. He just put on a mask finally. So I think that -- a lot of that, and, you know, different counties in California where people just said, no, no. It's against my -- you're impingen on my rights. I'm not going to do it. This is what happens when some say, you're impinging on my rights and others say, I'm going to keep the mask on because we're in a pandemic.

