So last night it was her final debate of an action 2020. Thank you got. Since the mute button left I cannot talk but 'cause it was definitely changed. Different kind of mellow affair had what is certainly more than the last one it still had its moments he acts take a look. We have a vaccine that's coming it's ready I say we're learning to live good that we have no choice we can't lock ourselves up in a basement like. Joseph does he says who were on you know we're learning to live with it. People learning to die with it. What I would like to do is a much better health care much better. He keeps talking about he hasn't done a thing for anybody on health care summit that children are brought here. I coyotes and lots of bad people cartels. And they brought here and they used he used them to get into our country you bill and it NIC kids yes well what an honored very wit we're trying very hard. Parent's worst ripped their kids were ripped from their arms and separated. And now they cannot find over 500. Upsets of those parents are those kids are we alone. Know where to go. Nowhere to go it's criminal. And so there we have it you know that was just the beginning. And before we get it so bad. You know the meaty parts of all of this that I'm and asking. What did jumping did you think it went how did you think it went Al oust I was Aaron and you know whatever anybody else thinks well how did you think at one. I thought it went well I mean these new rules that were applied but also Kristen Welker did an amazing job having knows me except that nukes Mike's muted. Peltz. In actually being out they hear some content or substance or at least letting them. I've kind of giving them enough rope to un answered dodging do what they deal but. I thought so then that more annoying parts were I I can't stand when Donald Trump talks about Joseph Biden's 47 years in service as a senator. Because a senator cannot effectively the change he's he's equipment aiding and also will say you spent eight years as a vice president. But if he keeps dodging a fact that he's been in office for four years and for example with its health care plan haven't or not anything just yet hasn't done anything so. That one thing was really like problematic and then all the misinformation about the pandemic is striking me crazy because. On other causes you can run your corner and take your issues and believe we want but on this one worried it together and when people are hearing some of these statistics that are wrong. If it's continuing the problem were all in the midst of. Anyway back. Right so sunny when he said he's done well for black humor and look right at the moderator. Kept sit. Cobb counties are decent has said. Don't you agree you know this could get he's done walker black he's the least I mean did you did you go block hot like I did. You want me up who still think about it accidentally hooked up pump. Now that isn't really something you know I certainly. Thought that they had the debate wecht with. Better than than the last one but of the bar was so low right and and the moderator you know christened Rocco is. Absolutely fantastic acting she gave a master classes and how this should be done even Chris Wallace said he was jealous. Her performance. But when trump says that and they you know if you Joseph Biden Colton. Rate the most racist president. And in modern history and called him Abe Lincoln I thought that the vets out Biden certainly handled it well but what I. Was hopeful for was bad biting wit sort of fact check him on that notion that he is not. The person that has done more for black people as president than any other president in did he do more than than Abe Lincoln emancipated slave city do more. Then Lyndon B Johnson saying who who has the voting rights act in the Civil Rights Act tries it Diddy yeah more than than Barack Obama who who actually. I handed him the lowest unemployment rate fork for black people as well as the Affordable Care Act. This can't. You know how to beat the disparity between black and white people and yet hat what it what really has he done he hasn't done. Anything he hasn't done HTC you work on claims to have done that was already in the works out he has hasn't done the fear that the criminal reform act. Actually his administration has vaccine rolls a lot of that back so I wish we would seem to little more fact checking their and we didn't. Were you surprised were you surprised to hear Joseph Biden say you know yes I wasn't I was I'm responsible slack and I'm in mystic. I like I have not in the war years this man has been ahead have I heard him apologize for Jack duty. But here's Joseph Biden says look we each did this and we made a mistake. OK yeah we know what I've been working to make a net. I was like got all okay job that's what I needed to say act and I want Fox News to apologize. To crescent. For that nasty way they've been treating her before this debate I want them to apologize I want Tucker Carlson to apologize to her. I want those people that sit on that. Four people shell to apologize to her for how they tried to you really must suck the waters and talk about her life she didn't know what she was doing. I mean and I might crazy new. You're crazy Lou I think they're gonna apologize because not just something they don't do fans don't hold your breath after Apatow goes you. Look I thought at first let me just say that the records and Barbara I a lot of times when. Woman when a woman of color and particular gets. To do something as momentous as two moderated debate. Some people say all you know that's just a token she just got picked because of her agenda or she just got picked because of her. Color or her race we'll listen yes. Isn't whopping showed she got picked because of a professionalism. And her qualifications. I thought. I I really was I I can't believe Donald Trump is actually. Looking up at the audience. Looking straight at her there was a point when he had his hand on top of its forehead. And he's looking at the audience which by the way as his family and kid rock and he's saying. I'm though he's raised this person and there's room. Don't know woman of color and moderator I mean I'm so embarrassed about laughing in his that in itself these serves I don't ward you know what. And when I was a young mother from my daughter was four years old. And we regret the Bronx. And we will looking at the monkeys or something and I turned my head in my has been turned his head for a second and she was gone she was gone. And again I think for the next twenty minutes on my life flash before me. I kept saying don't know where is she where it into this day many many many years later I can flesh on that moment and and I had them pain in my chest. Luckily one of them guys who worked at the bronze still put on the car and drove her back. So when went last night the thing that stood out from from me was Joseph Biden talking about those kids at the board act. I mean. As has the country we want what kind of country do we want to know that the youngest child that was separated at the border was four months old. That child is going to be traumatized this is an emotional disaster that these people. Have have put on us I as an American did said disavow all of it. I disavow this entire administration. Stephen Miller. Rod Rosen seen Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump need to be brought up on charges of crimes against humanity at The Hague. This is a crime against humanity. I cannot and then and then trump saying oh that's treated very well I don't are you watching your father no money I know you don't care that's would you said. Pay attention to these children. Do something I'm not stay in the country will be a part of a country that does something like that to the two children it's outrageous. It's outrageous to this experiment is a chance it's amazing.

