Transcript for Geraldo Rivera on why he called mail bomb scares a hoax and later apologized

and the political rhetoric just keeps getting uglier, so we're glad Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera knows this table is a place where all views are heard and he joins us in "Hot topics" right now. Please welcome Geraldo Rivera. Thank you, thank you. I feel like I'm back home. Thank you very much. I appreciate it, thank you. It's nice to see you -- I'm sorry. No, no. It's nice to see you, Geraldo. We were talking about earlier even in the commercial break the president is talking about banning birth right citizenship. He's even threatening to send 1500 troops to the boarder. 15,000. 15,000, thank you for correcting me. Do you agree with the president on this? Generally not. I try to be supportive of the president. He is my friend. He is my president. We only get one at a time. In this whole immigration issue, Meghan, he's playing almost to a mob mentality. I think egregiously hyping the danger posed by the so-called caravan. In my reading of the 14th amendment and I've studied some of the case law -- I am an attorney -- it seems very clear that anyone born on U.S. Soil is a citizen of the United States. Now, there's a phrase that says, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof. Now, the reason that phrase was inserted into the 14th amendment was to make sure that, for instance, the children born of diplomats were not citizens of the United States, or at that time native Americans who had an allegiance to their tribe rather than to their country, they were excluded from the 14th amendment. But it said nothing about whether migrants who are documented or undocumented, there was no immigration system in 1868 when that amendment was passed following the civil war. So I disagree. I think if you're born here, you are a citizen here. Moreover and more importantly, Meghan, I think we've got to lower the temperature when it comes to undocumented migrants. I do a radio show. There's no issue that generates more raw passion than immigrants. I am sad that my friend the president and the Republican party are hyping that issue in the days leading up to the mid-terms. They're afraid they're going to lose, that's why. That's what this is about, add meat to the base to get them to vote. I don't doubt the sincerity though. I think it's very difficult, joy, to credit that half of the people in this country believe as president trump does that this is an invasion, that there's a brown wave washing over the southern border, that demographically the country is going to be irreparaby changed. You know it's a lie and he knows it's a lie. I believe in immigrant vigor. I think the difference between us and Russia which is dying and depop lading, we have 330 million, a big space. There are 7 million unfilled jobs right now. There are fruits and vegetables dying on the vine because there aren't enough hands to pick them. Unemployment among our own poor, African-American and Latino, record lows, that is incidentally, joy, the message I wish the president was pushing right now leading up to the mid-terms. Look how well he's done. Wages now increasing almost 3% last year. Everybody that wants a job is finding a job. If he had extolled the virtue of his economic policies, I could be much more enthusiastic about next week. He can't do it. Let's see if you can redeem yourself on this one. Last week in the wake of bombs being sent to prominent Democrats and CNN where your daughter works I understand. Right. She's a producer. You said this, watch. At the risk of sounding like a far right wing lunatic, I have to say that I believe that this whole thing was an elaborate hoax. Well, I was a right wing lunatic right then. I apologized for it. It was a brain fart. I said what I believed at the time. Why? You know that was total bs and you know it. You're too smart not to know that. Well, I -- I hope you're apologizing to the too smart aspect of what she said. I'll give you ten seconds of my reasoning. I had just spoken to a couple of cops, experts in demolition and bomb experts, who told me that the devices were not viable. So I said why would a trump lover send out fake bombs guaranteed to hurt the president in the lead-up to the mid-terms. It just seemed cartoonish to me. Who thought driving around in a van with Hillary Clinton's picture with a cross hair, Barack Obama's picture -- We didn't know that before. It seemed too pat. I never should have said it. I shouldn't have opined when I didn't know. I absolutely send my sincere apologies to everyone at CNN where my daughter works. This was worse than Al Capone's vault. Talking about this alleged bomb maker, he had a van plastered with pro trump prop began da, his social media accounts were chock full of trump fervor and threats to trump critics. Can you honestly say president trump's words and actions didn't inspire this guy? I don't understand why hideous crimes committed during Donald Trump are attributed to Donald Trump. Sandy hook, the massacre of sixth graders, happened when Barack Obama was president. The pulse nightclub, San Bernardino -- Oh, come on. The church massacre. Words matter. I believe, sunny, that words matter but -- This guy had a tricked-out trump van. But crazy people are crazy people. That's my point. No, no, no. Crazy people can do crazy things. Obama never said the things that trump says, not even once, Geraldo, again. Come on. I disagree. If we start -- if we start blaming the speech rather than the perpetrator -- Congressman Scalise was shot by a Bernie Sanders supporter and I don't blame Bernie Sanders. Bernie never said those things either. But he was a Bernie Sanders supporter. Can I just make a point. If this -- and the reason you don't blame Bernie is because, a, Bernie never encouraged anybody to go out and beat anybody up or hurt anybody or do anything. Not once. And so I think the difference, Geraldo, at least in my mind, is the consistency of this man's rhetoric starting with Mexicans are rapists, starting with, you know, islamic people were jumping up and down as the buildings fell. When you do this consistently -- and it's every week -- I think there's a difference between what happens on somebody's watch and what happens because you have whipped up folks and they don't -- in their fervor, some of the folks -- some of the folks who may or may not have mental issues, you don't want to whip people up because you don't know who you're whipping up. Don't his words matter? Let me -- you both are making the same very telling point, but words do matter. Therefore, you cannot listen to CNN for two minutes without having an attack on the president as being a liar, being misogynistic. They made stormy Daniels a big media -- Is that an attack or the truth? One man -- wait, let me answer. One man's truth is another man's attack. No, no, no, facts are facts. Facts are facts. Facts are facts. Geraldo, you're here for another reason as well. We could debate this all day long but you do have a new series -- I'm sorry to hear about your dad. He's a good man. I love the ambassador as I loved senator McCain. There is a new series coming out called "Murder in the family." I'm broadening out. REELZ is not fox. It's a wonderful station. True crime genre is something that I have plied for many years all the way back to the old tabloids in New York. I really think that people are fascinated by the forensics of notorious crimes, and moreover, we sympathize and identify with the victims of these crimes. Their lives are torn apart when murder is committed in the family. What the angle is of this series on REELZ which starts on Saturday is that now either the perpetrator or more likely the victims of these notorious crimes are celebrities like Jennifer Hudson, like Kelsey Grammer, like Dylan Mcdermott, woody Harrelson. Things have happened in their lives. And it's very good. I saw it. You're an ex da. So you know. Thanks to Geraldo Rivera. "Murder in the family" premieres this Saturday on REELZ. Check it out. It's an eye opener.

