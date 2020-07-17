Transcript for Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail on abuse charges

So this week he lane Maxwell was denied bail after pleading not guilty to six counts. For her alleged involvement and Jeffrey Epstein is child sexual abuse case. When Maxwell was captured two weeks now. Acting US attorney watching Strauss laid out everything Maxwell's being accused up take a look. Maxwell was among Aristide's closest associates to. And helped him exploiting girls. Who were as young. As fourteen years old. Maxwell played a critical role in helping Epstein to identify. The friend and groom. Minor victims for abuse. In some cases Maxwell and participated in the abuse herself. No one of Maxwell's accuses says she didn't just how Epstein she was the mastermind. But is that facts that she's a woman. It's a big questions is the fact that she's a woman want to influence the way the court and the court of public opinion. Trade act. Well July what do you think. I really hope not because. The thing about this case and a bad feeling Maxwell is that you could conjecture that this might have been avoided to some extent where it. If she were not participating because. She was a very insidious. Operator in this whole despicable disgusting operation. She was sort of like a mother figure to these girls so that these girls felt a little bit safer because she was around and didn't realize what a predatory piece of of garbage this Epstein was. And even if she didn't participate in the sexual access self which I think she might have according to what I just heard. She was made a major participant an indicator M a better. And making those girls feel safe around ten I'm not sure that would have proceeded without her in the wrong. So she isn't she needs to go to jail for a life in my opinion. So sunny what kind of impact is this gonna have on the case Steve thank. You know it it's it's cooked to towel only because. Most sexual. Offenders are male. And and sexual female predators haven't really been studied if you look at their research would be. The research tells us that there are about one and 5%. Of sexual offenders that are women and so I think this case certainly is going to not open up. Those studies and I think what's also interesting is you know I often say this on our show. Rape is the one of the most as a child rape the most under reported crimes in not only our countrymen in the world. And so we we don't know much about this particular type of phenomenon where you have a female sexual predator and tend to Joyce point. She not only groomed to these children making them feel more comfortable she also participated in many of the acts of sexual assault allegedly. And so I think if the jury is going to be really. Dealing with issues that most jurors have never. Ever dealt with when it comes and and prosecutors and defense attorneys when it comes to sexual assault cases. Right so Megan you watched filthy rich the document seen jockey series about abstain and Maxwell's alleged crimes. Is this playing out the way you think it. Where you thought it was. Well that Netflix documentary ad mean don't watch it if you're about to eat it's disgusting and it's very hard to watch. They energy a lot of victims. They his sex ring. And it's very hard to watch his woman's testimonials like Sonny stud they were clearly ground. And this woman Elaine played I integral part and it but what's so crazy to me is that she. Have the hubris to live in a million dollar home in New Hampshire thinking that she can just avoid the Lana for as long as possible she tried to smuggle in. Her cell phone intends whale that was reported this week this is not a woman is behaving like someone you. If a shamed or should be on the run I would've expected to have flee the country and and you load of garbage she wants to give the American public that she had nothing to do it that I believe the testimonials of the massive amounts of lemonade. But on this documentary ands that have given testimonials another spaces as well and IL why have things happen to you I just documentary a lot of people did not call Jeffrey Epstein detached and I just hope she doesn't. I get murdered or commit suicide in jail between now and the trial. I watch that hockey series as well com and the testimonials given back by bees you. Now women who is in his striking I down. The stories of their abuse. If it is just really something. And I I think that it's going to be difficult gulf war for people for them to testify. And also four for jurors take in the fact that a woman. Groom them and participated in in in these events because we just don't see this kind of thing that inner and me in the world but anyway it's likely illegal the study allegations eyes. Before trial. I mean now my question you know she's supposed to be she's also being protective custody right but so was zapped. Jeffrey Epstein. So now I'm hopeful though that the fees these out women will get justice here. I do have a legal nub delaying Maxwell pleaded not guilty after being charged with six counts for her alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse case. She was denied bail Maxwell's lawyer sought to distance his client from Epstein telling the judge. She is not the monster that has been portrayed. And by media and now the government.

