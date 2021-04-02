Transcript for GOP House leader won’t punish Rep. Greene

Hello, and welcome to "The view." Loyalists weren't able to remove Liz Cheney from her leadership thank goodness for her pro-impeachment stance, but they also managed to keep congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on board. Minority leader Kevin Mccarthy swears that Greene apologized for everything behind closed doors, for every crazy thing she and said it's time to move forward. Let's take a look. I denounce all those comments that were brought up. Everybody -- and she came -- she came inside our conference and denounced them as well. She said she was wrong inside our chambers. Did she apologize for her past comments? That's exactly what she did. Publicly. That's what she did inside our conference. It was a very resounding acknowledgment that we need to go forward together, and we need to go forward in a way that helps us beat back the dangerous and negative democratic policies. The Republican party is a big tent, and everyone is invited in, and in two years, we'll be the majority. So this woman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, this is the same person who threatened speaker Pelosi shouting insane qanon conspiracy theories and questioning whether sandy hook and parkland school shootings were hoaxes. Now I just have to wonder. What is the message here from the GOP treating this woman with such kid gloves much like we saw with you-know-who. What's the message here really, joy? What's the takeaway? Oh, okay. I think that to me, it looks as if it's still the trump party, that she is -- she's not stupid, this ntp person. She tweeted that she went to visit trump, and that really scared the bejesus out of all these Lamos in the Republican congress there, scared that they would lose their jobs, and, you know, that's the way it goes. All they have to do really is tell their constituents that Biden won fair in square, and the senators in the -- the Republican senators in the senate have to convict so we can move forward and not continuously go towards an autocracy which is where we're going if trumpism has a chance to survive. Can I say one thing about this private apology bit? I don't believe anything about that. I don't like a private apology, okay? I didn't hear it. You didn't hear it. As far as I'm concerned she didn't say it because I don't believe Kevin Mccarthy. Right. Right. Remember trump had that conversation with Bob Woodward? He said, it's a scary disease. Yes, I know how lethal it is. Then he went out and said, it's nothing. It's going to disappear. So a lot of people died because of that. Because of that private conversation. Right. So same thing here. Right. So -- okay. So Meghan, what do you make of this? You know, it just -- I mean, I don't know what to say. I mean, what's your thoughts? I have many things to say. Last night I was texting my friend. This is, like, the most dramatic rose ceremony ever. This is one of the more dramatic moments of politics that have happened at a time that has been full of dramatic moments. To break this down in the simplest way possible. Liz Cheney has had the crap beaten out of her by her caucus members, and saying she should be stripped of her chair because she dared to vote for impeachment against trump. There was a feeling among people like Matt Gaetz saying we're going to oust her from her role in third in line, and she ended up being voted by a whopping 145 to 61 to stay. What that says to me is there's a lot of people going on TV saying different things than they're privately voting, and it was a private vote. What person voted present. What are you doing voting present? It is a bizarre time to live in, and there's validation for people in the party, the vast majority for congress that say that the qanon Marjorie Taylor greenes are not here, and that it's okay to vote for impeachment, and Liz Cheney did nothing wrong, and she's a valued member of leadership, but they're doing it privately, but not publicly. That is such severe cowardice. They're voting to see if Marjorie Taylor Greene should be stripped of her committees. We will find out if the same people voting privately will do something different publicly. What joy was saying about Greene of her apology in private is 100% correct. If you want to apologize for all the garbage and bile that you have said and then put our party through at the same time, do it publicly, and Kevin Mccarthy, you let Liz Cheney vacillate until the 11th hour, and then at the 11th hour said, oh, okay. We should rally behind her. He had plenty of ample opportunities to do this over the last few weeks and he decided not to. The idea that he came in and saved Liz Cheney is something that I personally don't go forth for. The final thing I want to say, 30,000 people got rid of their partnership in the Republican party and changed parties after January 6th. That doesn't sound like a lot of people, but it's enough of a point to make a difference. There is a bunch of people in this country in swing states, a bunch of women specifically in suburbs and places that we have lost a bunch of Republican voters who are not going to get on board with this qanon crap that Marjorie Taylor Greene is spewing, that don't want the era of trumpism anymore. If we are of any value to you, and I put myself in this category, you will get rid of this as soon as possible. This isn't something we can walk on the middle of, and walk a high-wire act. It is one or the other. There is no middle ground on this. There's sure as hell no middle ground on it for me. Way to go. Sara, what's your thoughts on all of this? Well, in watching this all play out, I have a lot of frustration towards Kevin Mccarthy for this reason. So any Democrats that are watching what's happening within the GOP and reveling in it, like, whoa, what a trainwreck this is, I would ask you to pause and lean in and care a little more for this reason. For this democracy to flourish, we need healthy parties and we need to be able to have conversations and agree to disagree, and come to the table with facts and information. What this fringe is doing or these trumpers are doing to the GOP will end poorly for all of us because when you can't have conversation, it's the last weapon before violence which we saw in the insurrection. Kevin Mccarthy had an opportunity to take care of this. This was low-hanging fruit. This wasn't kick a representative out of congress. This wasn't something huge. This was, take her off a committee, and by that I mean, you're in charge of an education committee, and part of that committee decides the security for schools. You're also someone that has shopped around that these school shootings were inside jobs and false flags. The life of all these children -- especially sandy hook that rips at my heart. You shouldn't be on the committee. This is an easy choice. This is an American choice. This is do the right thing kind of choice. He had an opportunity. Now what he's done, if he had just handled it, he wouldn't hve put the Republicans, like, on watch which I know Meghan was saying, and in a perfect world, they would speak up on these votes. We've seen the power of trumpism and how silent and what people are willing to compromise in their humanity, ever since the election happened. We've watched for months as people have not been able to speak up. Now Kevin Mccarthy has compromised everybody below him to go on record to go against the base. It should be an easy vote, but we know that matters because he could have taken a metaphor kal bullet and dealt with it and been out. But Sara, that's what Liz Cheney wanted. She wanted it to be on the record, which I respect and appreciate. I want to tip to one thing you just said, Sara. There's a sea change happening right now. Sean hannity opened up his show last night and he's, like, the kang maker of all things in trump world at least in media, and he went after her hard. He was going after the parkland stuff and the conspiracy theories. Good. People are turning on this because I think there is a rationale that people see how toxic this is, and that's why we saw a high vote. Why do you think Mccarthy wouldn't handle it right out? I don't know. I don't know, Sara, but everything you said, I echo. Well -- what I hope happens, I hope that all of those people who sat right next to -- all those people who are sitting next to her, all the people who lived through 9/11, there in Washington, will walk her ass over to the Pentagon and show her where people were killed because, you know, she's a I would like -- I would like her to have to sit with all of these families of children who have been killed. I want her to have to sit with her kids and these families who lost their kids and have her explain why this was fake. This just says to me that there's a whole bunch of folks in this party who still -- you still don't get it. You still don't get it. That America, the America that they're reaching for is an America -- I don't know who wants to live there, because, you know, when they finish coming for that one and for that one, and the Jews who sent out the rockets that burnt California, I mean, when they get finished pointing fingers, the next fingers that are going to be pointed are going to be pointed at you.

