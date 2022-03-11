Some GOP questioning of Judge Jackson was 'disrespectful and ugly': Sen. Booker

On "The View," the senator called Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing a "powerful moment" despite those who "tried to pull her down."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live