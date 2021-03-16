-
Now Playing: Cuomo refuses to resign amidst multiple scandals
-
Now Playing: Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of undercounting nursing home deaths
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, March 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: The role of church leaders in vaccination efforts
-
Now Playing: Increase of migrant children in US custody
-
Now Playing: Stimulus checks are on the way as early as this weekend
-
Now Playing: Deb Haaland confirmed
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: A recent surge of unaccompanied minors crossing into US
-
Now Playing: Dr. Deborah Birx on COVID-19 response during Trump administration
-
Now Playing: GOP lawmakers push for new measures that complicate voting
-
Now Playing: Border Patrol sees surge in unaccompanied minors crossing into US
-
Now Playing: Daytona Beach mayor reacts to huge bike rally during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Biden touts the American Rescue Plan and its rollout
-
Now Playing: Rep. Kevin McCarthy visits US-Mexico border facility
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: More than 4,000 kids are being held at the border
-
Now Playing: Biden weighs in on Cuomo allegations
-
Now Playing: Crisis on the southern border