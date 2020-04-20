Transcript for Governors say they need help from Feds

know who said that it's up to states to take care of testing people. So governors took to the air waves to make some pleas, desperate pleas for help. Take a look. They're trying to push this off to say governors have plenty of testing and they should get to work on testing. Somehow we aren't doing our job, it's just absolutely false. You can't process all these tests if you can't take the sample and protect it and move forward to -- through testing. While our capabilities are there, these important supplies are not. We have a shortage, world wide shortage of some of the materials that go into this. So we really need help. If anybody at the fda is watching, this would really take our -- take our capacity up literally, chuck, overnight. Now Maryland governor Larry hogan will be here tomorrow to talk about this, but Meghan, they're pretty much begging for some help from the government. So what's happening here in your opinion? Where's the ball dropped and what are we not getting? Well, it's very strange to me to hear anyone from the federal government saying that local governments should be the ones taking control. The whole reason that things like FEMA exists are for crisis situations such as this when states need help from the federal government. Why are we paying so much in taxes that go to federal things like FEMA if we're not going to ultimately use them in situations like this? What's really sad to me is the punting in the response to me on the part of the administration. We should be working together, and I think what I'm seeing right now is president trump sort of positioning himself against governors and trying to make governors look more authoritarian like they're the ones that people should blame because they can't go back to work or they can't buy seeds or they can't buy, you know, all these things are allegedly being banned in different state. I am just disappointed there's not more working together on both parts and I do think, you know, fish rots from the head, and I just hope that going forward, there can be cooperation between the states and the trump administration because ultimately, people are dying and they're out of work and they can't feed their families and that really should be what we keep our eye on. Right. Sunny, who should governors -- what should governors be doing? Waiting until there are more tests? Where are the tests, you know, should they be trying to reopen the economy? What do you think is going on here? Well, I don't think there's any question that you can't reopen the economy, can't reopen a state, can't reopen America until you have comprehensive testing. You know, vice president pence said over the weekend that we're testing as a nation, 150,000 people a day. Well, that means that to test the entire American population, it would take six years. So it's very obvious that we need testing. That testing was supposed to come from the federal government. The CDC was -- botched the testing and we know there's a lack of testing and at the rate we're going, I can't imagine we're going to reopen the economy any time soon because we would have to be testing people, 500,000 people a week in order to -- I'm sorry, a day, in order to open up our economy by mid-may. So the numbers just don't make sense. The numbers that we're hearing from this administration don't make sense. The fingerpointing doesn't make sense, and, you know, we're talking about attacking governors of states like the governor of Michigan. Well, Skylar Herbert at 5 years old, died in Michigan from the coronavirus, the first, you know, child to die of the coronavirus in Michigan. A little African-American girl, and so, you know, people need to understand that these governors are doing the very best that they can do under extraordinary circumstances without much help from the federal government. Right. Now Dr. Fauci warned that until the virus is under control, the economy is not going to recover. So isn't it jumping the gun if we say, well, we're going to open up the economy? Who's going to go into those stores if they're not sure who's sick and who isn't? Who's going to go to those restaurants if people don't know who's ill and who's not? I mean, who should be taking the blame on this, joy? Well, I don't know. He's going to find somebody. You know trump will find somebody to bme other than himself. I mean, Fauci's right. If there's a second wave, these people who are protesting will have to wait even longer for the economy to come back, and then everybody continues to suffer for a longer time. It's not rational behavior, and he really ticks me off when he says, you know, he's blaming the governor of Virginia and going after him about gun control in the middle of a pandemic. I mean, where is his head? Come on, Donald. Think for a second. Just for a second, try to understand that you are the president of this country, and that we need help from the federal government. Stop blaming everybody else and don't throw it on the governors. We're only -- each state is just capable of so much. The federal government, as Meghan points out, this is get it going. I just want to say one thing to joy's point too. Oh, I'm sorry. Sorry. Just -- our second amendment rights have never been stronger. I have been confused by this narrative from the president. Gun sales are spiking at an all-time high. It has never been more secure as it has been in this moment. I'm confused by this narrative. There are a bunch of narratives that have been confusing all of us, including, you know, you guys have to figure out how to deal with this. I'll take the money you collect for federal taxes, but, you know, you'll figure out what you have to do for your state. I don't think this is -- this is not boding well for a united States.

