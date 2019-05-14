Transcript for 'It's hard to imagine a scenario' where there's not a woman on his ticket

The democratic party has over 20 people who want to win the nomination. It looks like there's going to be 1,000 more before we finally get to January. Biden is sitting on top of the heap with over 40% of the vote. What's your plan to make inroads in his number, and do you think you can catch up? We're going to continue to travel to every part of this country and in one town hall, one house party after another, engage with those voters who will decide these elections, but also listen to them to understand the true scope of these challenges and what the solutions to them are. So going to Iowa, for example, and being in a town like pacific junction which was just flooded by the Missouri river, the greatest flooding we've seen since we've been keeping records on the Missouri river, meeting the sergeant brothers who have a farm outside of pacific junction, those fields are now Lakes right now. The urgency in that community around climate change and its impacts to their lives, these trade wars that this president has entered us into so that they can't sell those soy beans to China because of the reciprocal tariffs, I learned so much by being with them, listening to them, incorporating their stories into how I'm campaigning. So with months to go before the first caucus or the first primary, listening to people showing up everywhere, with 20 candidates, these elections might be decided in these various states by 1,000, 100, a dozen votes so every single one of these conversations counts and I'm going to continue to show up everywhere to ensure that we have them. Over the weekend you said that you would like to have Stacey Abrams in your administration. She doesn't want to be vice president. We know that. She's been here. We like her, she's lovely and smart. But somebody -- who else? One of the others said they would have a woman on the ticket, somebody else, not you. Would you have a woman? Cory booker. Oh, booker. A couple things. On Stacey Abrams, I was responding to a question about all these extraordinary women who are running for president right now, a point with which I couldn't agree more but I also wanted to make the point there are a number of women who aren't running, who may run including Stacey Abrams who is a real hero to me. The grace with which she met that defeat on an unfair, unlevel playing field for the secretary of state, perhaps rigging in part that election, her focus on democracy forum, a new voting rights act, ensuring that every single vote counts in this country is inspiring stuff at a time that our democracy is so badly broken. If I were fortunate enough to be the nominee, it's hard to imagine a scenario where I wouldn't be fortunate enough to also be able to run with one of these extraordinary women in our country, either a contender now for the nomination or someone who's currently not contending. Very important that our government looks like the people of this country. They're brilliant women, all of them. Depending on the poll, you're between 5 and 2%, depending on the poll. There's 22 people running. At what point, if you can continue in single digits, do you say to yourself, okay, my best channelling of my energy and talent is to consolidate efforts and go back the front-runner? Last week there was a poll released on CNN and it had every single democratic contender in a head-to-head matchup with Donald Trump. My margin of victory was 10% in that poll, greater than any other candidate running. So I just come back to, there's a lot of time. Those polls will change. There are ups, there are going to be downs, and there are a lot of people to meet who should have the opportunity to ask questions of me just as you are doing today to make up their minds amidst an extraordinary field of experience, of skill, of talent, all of whom want to bring this talent to bear on not just defeating Donald Trump but bringing this deeply divided country together. So, if I'm not the nominee to the spirit of your question, I will do everything in my power to get behind whoever she or he is to make them as successful as we possibly can.

