Transcript for Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on their book, ‘The Book of Gutsy Women’

So congratulations on the book. It's a terrific book. Thank you. I have to say just I picked something out of there because when I was a teacher I taught reading comprehension to high school kids and one of the essays that we covered was Rachel Carson silent spring and she was the basically the pioneer of the present environmental movement. She got rid of ddt. Tell us about Rachel Carson. So I also discovered about Rachel Carson thanks to a teacher in high school. Thank you to teachers. You're welcome. So many of the women that I write about in the book -- -- Were kind of brought into my life thanks to my mom and grandmothers but also thanks to really extraordinary teachers who thought that history and science and social studies shouldn't just be the province of straight white men. Thank you to my teachers. And thank you for being a teacher and talking about Rachel Carson. Rachel Carson was a government employee who just kind of looking at the data believed that not only ddt but pesticides more broadly were doing so much more than just killing insects. She believed that they were seeping into groundwater, that they were hurting other animal species and ultimately were harmful to human health. She had to fight for years for her kind of government colleagues to pay attention to her and she finally believed that this was so important, it couldn't just be reported, it had to be told to the public and wrote this book more than 50 years ago, "Silent spring" and that was so catalytic to the environmental movement here in the United States and I think is still really kind of the gold standard of public advocacy. We're still fighting these forces of evil that want to pollute everything. They needs to listen to women more. Yeah. They really do. In general sunny. You also write about Eleanor Roosevelt in the book and her decision to stay in the marriage after he discovered sher husband's affairs and yesterday on ABC you said staying in your marriage was personally the gutsiest thing you've done. I've been married 21 years and it isn't easy to stay in a marriage but why was that out of all the things you've done the gutsiest thing you've done personally? Well, look, I think everybody knows it was an incredibly painful time and experience for us, and I've lived long enough I've had lots of friends go through similar experiences but not on the world stage. Yeah. You would be in a kitchen holding each other's hands or on the telephone listening to your friend cry and trying to figure out what's the right thing to do. And there's no one answer. No. You know, for some people that I've known the right thing was take your kids and go, clean out your bank accounts, don't look back. For other people, you know, get into a negotiation and figure out whether you want to stay or in my case hard hard thinking about it, counseling, praying, all the things that all the things we went through, I decided it was the right decision for me but that doesn't mean it was an easy decision. It was a really hard decision and I think at personal points along the way, sometimes deciding whether to get married or who to marry is a gutsy decision. Right. If you marry somebody outside your faith or a different race or ethnicity, you know, that's a gutsy decision. I've had friends who parents wouldn't go to the wedding and haven't talked to them in years. Sometimes when your child has an issue, I had a friend a few years ago who called up and said I don't know who to talk to about this but my little girl wants to be a boy. What do I do? And, you know, several of us kind of -- we didn't know what to do. We never had a friend who faced that before. Several of us read everything and talked to people and gave her advice and it was really gutsy for her to say okay, I'm going to respect the feelings of my child as hard as it is for me to understand this. I think when the question was asked, personally, everybody faces a moment of decision and you have to reach deep down inside and decide what's right for you to do and hopefully it's reached with love and understanding, but it's gutsy. People also think it's gutsy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.