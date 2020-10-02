No host required for the Oscars?

More
“The View” co-hosts, joined by guest co-host Tyra Banks, break down their favorite moments from the Academy Awards.
6:08 | 02/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No host required for the Oscars?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:08","description":"“The View” co-hosts, joined by guest co-host Tyra Banks, break down their favorite moments from the Academy Awards.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"68887420","title":"No host required for the Oscars?","url":"/theview/video/host-required-oscars-68887420"}