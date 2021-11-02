Transcript for House managers present new riot video

Day two of the impeachment trial revealed violent new images of the capitol riots and how frighteningly close domestic terrorists came to confronting elected officials and staffers, and the vice president during the insurrection. Take a look. You can see vice president pence and his family quickly move down the stairs. The vice president turns around briefly as he's headed down. As pence was being evacuated, rioters started to spread throughout the capitol, and you can hear the mob calling for the death of the vice president of the United States. I mean, sunny, what did you think when you were watching this? I was so horrified when I was watching it, and I realize that this trial is taking place at the scene of the crime with victims as jurors, with co-conspirators as jurors. For me, I thought, I don't want to hear any Republican senator ever again talk about law and order if they vote not to I mean, you saw officer Goodman save Mitt Romney's life in realtime. You saw these insurrectionists stalking and looking for not only the vice president of the United States, but also for the speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi, screaming, Nancy, Nancy. It was something out of a horror movie. You heard Nancy Pelosi's staffers calling, whispering, they're outside of the door. They're right outside of the door. They were scared for their lives. Their lives were -- were at stake here. They came very close to maiming or killing many -- many senators and congresspeople. Right. In our country. In my view, if any Republican senator votes not to convict based -- not to convict a president who almost, you know, had their colleagues killed, I just don't that, and that is why the constitutional argument is so important to these Republicans because you cannot watch what we all watched yesterday and possibly not convict because none of this happens without trump. Right. None of it. He incited all of that activity. It is very clear. Sara, what stood out for you? The video that hit me the hardest was the video of Nancy Pelosi's staff running into that conference room, and then you come to find out they're in another room within that under a table barricading a door, and all I could think of was these school shootings we have had over the past couple of decades and teaching children of, you know, an active situation and watching as these insurrectionists, these domestic terrorists storming the building and that man banging on the door, and what that must have been like to be on the other side of that door. You feel your heart racing in connection to the danger they must have all felt. I also found an interesting point when we were reminded of the buses on the highway, and how time and time again -- I almost forgot that one. You had a bus being literally by tons of trump vehicles, with trump all over it, trying to run them off the road, and that behavior praised, and I think back to when trump said, I could shoot someone on 5th avenue, and get away with it, and I see its as foreshadowing for what we got. It's not Republican or Democrat. This is a land of laws, and that's what th heart of our constitution and our democracy is about. This is when you color outside the lines. This isn't a party decision. This is a what's right and wrong, and when we look back on this, and generations read history backs, you better be on the right side of it because I don't know how I would explain this to a child or the next generation that, yeah. They almost ran somebody off the road, but I really liked their immigration policy. Come on. There's got to be a point where enough is enough. Yeah. Joy, what did you think when you saw it, and do you think they have enough to convict? Well, it's been said very well by Sara and sunny about how we felt, but, you know, one of the arguments that they're giving on the trump side is he can't be held responsible just for the basis of inflammatory speech. Now -- just bear with me for a second. The original permit for the event of the ellipse was not to authorize a March on the capitol. It was not authorized. According to what we heard yesterday, it wasn't until trump and his team directly got involved in the event's planning that the March came into the picture. They signed the permit to allow the mob to go on the capitol, okay? That is not free speech issue. That is action. That is actionable. He signed the paper that basically said, go ahead. All right? Number two, pence is removed from the chamber at 2:13. Trump sends out this tweet at 2:24. It says, Mike pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our constitution giving states a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. Usa demands the truth. That is a signal to go after pence, okay? One more point. 12:53, the mob overwhelms the police. Not until 4:17, 3 1/2 hours later does a video appear where trump is telling the mob that he loves them and how special they are. Now that to me is negligent homicide. A cop was killed. Many were injured. Between the pence act and the mob of the period of time between the assault on the capitol and when trump decides to talk and tell them, you know, maybe calm down, that is negligent homicide. Sunny, you could confirm this for me. They have so much evidence against this man. There are so many smoking guns. Before you do that, joy, I want to ask Meghan -- I want to give the same question to Meghan so everybody gets to speak. Would you prefer to go to a commercial? It's okay. There's nothing more I want to do except I just wanted to say what George orwell said. The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final most essential command. "1984," book by George orwell. Let that sink in. Yeah. Right. So Meghan, what was your feeling about all that you saw yesterday? You know, look. I'm having a really hard time - right now differentiating between myself as someone who is just, I feel mentally, emotionally and spiritually, really deeply impacted by this, as I think most Americans have, and I'm just having a hard time watching this trauma and revisiting this trauma over and over again which I think many Americans are. It's disgusting. It looks like something out of a third world country or, like, a horror movie, like, sunny said earlier. It's unfathomable. It almost doesn't look real. I echo everything everyone said. As an analyst, I understand that the argument from the Republican side is that we have to move on. We have to be focusing on covid relief and, you know, the American public and all the meat and potatoes issues that make the wheels work in the united States of America. I disagree. I still think that there should be a fine line, and that there should be a standard that this cannot happen, but that fine line for me isn't only with the capitol riots. It's also when you are standing as a journalist on TV and there is a city on fire behind you and things are being rioted and small businesses are being looted. There is no political cause which I justify violence or looting or burning things down or attacking people across the board, and I think we need to hold that standard no matter what as Sara said, no matter what your political ideology is. No matter what it's in the name for. When I think of people doing things in the name of violence, I think of terrorists. I think this is crap that happens in other countries. This is not crap that happens here, and I worry about this line that has been moving and moving and moving since last summer, and now we see this, and I just want everyone to be really, really consistent because I remember when this attack first happened. People were highly critical of the capitol police and saying they let the protesters in. Clearly that's not happening if they're bashing in windows and killing people. So I just -- I'm really heartbroken and gutted over this. This has actually been really hard for me to keep coming on and talking about. I think probably Americans at home, it's probably hard for them to keep revisiting this. It is really comparable to 9/11 historically in the sense that it's a paradigm-shifting event, and I just hope that we can impeach quickly and hopefully go forth towards healing, but maybe that is pie in the sky optimism that isn't very rooted in reality because it kind of seems like that's not what the Republicans are going to be doing going forward.

