Transcript for House to vote on Jan. 6 commission

The house votes on whether or not to hold a bipartisan commission to investigate the events surrounding the January 6th insurrection at the capitol. Now GOP house leader Kevin Mccarthy is already opposing it. Minority whip Steve Scalise sent an email urging Republicans to vote no. GOP senator Lisa murkowski said she's open to an investigation and it has to start at the top. Take a look. President trump talked to this commission to detail what was happening on that day? If you put together a commission that is focussed on the events of January 6th, I think he's obviously a very key individual. I mean, joy, any other people key to what you would like to see take place here? Well, let's talk about Kevin Mccarthy for a second. Kevin Mccarthy is trump's lap dog because, you know, he has to do what trump tells him. He has to friend that the insurrection was just a bunch of tourists and that trump actually won the election. But the problem is that Mccarthy had a conversation with trump during the insurrection and he told trump you've got to stop the violence to which trump said this basically. That's Italian for go to hell, I'm not doing it. If this investigation goes forward, Mccarthy will have to testify under oath that he had this conversation with trump that he told him to stop and it trump refused to do it which will put him in the dog house with trump. The dog doesn't want to be in the dog house. You can't blame him. Gotcha. Sunny, what do you think? We're sure Republicans don't want to see another insurrection either. What's the pushback on the investigation? Well, I think to joy's point one of the reasons they're pushing back is because they hitched their buggy to trump. We know that trump was, in my view and the view of many, the impetus for that insurrection. If you're still pushing the big lie, few you're still saying the former disgraced, twice impeached one-term president is the face of your party, the last thing you want is for an investigation to uncover that this person was the impetus for the insurrection. So I think that's why, you know, you're hearing from the Republican party let's move on. Nothing to see here. We don't want to talk about. It's really important for this commission to go forward, much like the 9/11 commission. You want to find out what the root causes were. You want to find out what happened. You want to find out who was involved. You want to find out most especially how to prevent it from happening again, right? Right. So, Meghan, some Republicans are saying you can't investigate January 6th without looking into violence surrounding social justice protests too. I mean, can you do -- can you do that separately so one is about what happened at the capitol and one is about what happened throughout the nation or do they have to be done at the same time in your opinion? I think they should be two separate things. They're obviously incredibly different. The violence that was -- I obviously hated the violence and the rioting that happened over the summer. There's a difference between looting a Best Buy and attacking our capitol and our republic. That's a straw man argument. I think there should be an investigation. We should get to the bottom of this so nothing like this can ever happen again. What's interesting to me is not the sad, pathetic, violent people that seemed like they were brain washed by qanon -- Bill Maher did this thing on this woman who lost her business and it showed her radicalization which led her to becoming an insurrectionist. We need to get to the root why there was a woman who was a fan of mine on social media who then went to thinking her only option was attacking the capitol. Caitlin Jenner has a woman working on her team that helped organize and put on the rally that led to the insurrection. If these people are going to be paid giant amounts of money by people like Caitlin Jenner to continue to advise them, that's a whole other thing as well. It's a whole mess all the way around. Right. Sara, whato you think the opposition to all this really stems from? Well, I think there are two reasons for this. One, any time a subject or issue is politically inconvenient, this one specifically for Republicans, they want to brush it under a rug. I also think Republicans, specifically the constituents, feel differently about this day. 63% don't think trump was even somewhat responsible for January 6th. 55% of Republicans believe the riot was started by violent left wing extremists. 51% think most of the people were peaceful. 54% think that January 6th and its aftermath is getting too much attention. They want to move on. You have the spin campaign, the broken record attempt to rewrite what happened. In case you might have believed it, now we'll tell you that -- representative Clyde said you would think it was a normal tourist visit if you didn't know it was January 6th. Represent Fallon said it's just a bad of misfits, which was more suitful for Rudolph and the misfit toys. The fact that this remains the party of trump -- we saw the Liz Cheney switcheroo. She fell lock step with trump 93% on policy. They just put Stefanik in. She's a full Trumper. If it doesn't suit Donald Trump, it doesn't suit the party. Thank god there's video. Whether people believe it or not, people are not stupid. They know what they saw. What they decide to believe is a whole different thing. You know what you saw.

