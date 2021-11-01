Transcript for Should the House wait on impeaching Trump?

As America still tries to process the attempted insurrection at the capitol, Wednesday speaker Nancy Pelosi told "60 minutes" at the domestic terrorists who did it were given their marching orders and motivated to commit violence. Take a look. It gets rid of him. He's out of office, but there is strong support in the congress for impeaching the president a second time. This president is guilty of inciting insurrection. He has to pay a price for that. I mean, okay. So we keep saying he should pay a price, but what price should he pay? Now house majority whip James Clyburn thinks that congress should wait until after Biden's first 100 days to start impeachment hearings. I kind of think that's a good idea, but what do you think, joy? I don't agree with that because I think that something has to be done immediately. It must be demonstrated that if you incite violence against the United States government, you have to have some kind of a removal. You have to be removed in some way. Now Mike pence will not invoke the 25th amendment, although he's been very cagey about it right now. I doubt that he will do that. You know that trump is never going to quit. So the Democrats have to do it, and I think that, you know, if we wait like Clyburn says, the Republicans will say, he's gone. Let's move on. Kumbaya and everything. All the people that brought us to this point are saying, let's move on. If you remember, when there is a mass shooting in this country and kids die at schools, et cetera, people say, oh, we can't talk about gun control right in the middle of this, and then time passes and then they forget about it, and then there's another mass shooting. I put that in this category in a certain way. Right. You see, so I don't think that -- Right. -- That it's a bad idea of doing it immediately. Joe Biden can handle not having attention on him for a couple of all right. I think it's a little more than that, but what do you think, Sara? I see it a little differently than joy mainly because not about -- when you talk about the school shootings. I am excited to watch them catch these people, out them and punish them as they deserve, all of these domestic terrorists one by one being tracked down. I'm all for punishment and I'm also for punishment for trump. My thought on it is -- is I don't even know if 100 days is necessary, and I understand the urgency, but I'm also concerned about strategy right here. I do believe he needs to be impeached like you said. There's not going to be a resignation. I have no faith in Mike pence, and I lost that a long time ago, but an impeachment could bar him from future office which I think we can all get on board with, and that's a bit of an insurance policy. To me, pausing on punishment is not avoiding it. What I see though right now is this virus is still ravaging this nation. We have help in sight. We have the vaccination and we're not distributing it well. Right now, all of hopes were pinned on this new administration. They cannot be sidetracked by this. If congress wants to fight and work on this, so be it, but right now no one needs to get in the way of Joe Biden or kamala Harris doing what we wanted them to do. They need to get their cabinet established. Eneed to be able to happened the reins to them January 20th and they need to take off running. I don't mind if there's a pause, but I do agree there needs to be a punishment. Right. What do you think needs to happen, Meghan? I disagree with you, Sara. Look. I'm here in Washington, D.C., and let me tell you. Tensions are running really high. People are really, really worried about violence on inauguration day. I think they have to send a direct message. Republicans and Democrats, that this cannot stand and there have to be ramifications for what happened. I mean, this is one of the worst domestic terror attacks in our history. I also want to say that conservatives have been calling this out. "The Wall Street journal" has called on president trump to resign. I have said this on the show numerous times. Facts are stubborn things. Normally I say it in relationship in Democrat, but this time to Republicans. If president Obama had incited this, and -- Oh my god. Exactly, and sent a mob of people up on capitol hill where the vice president could have been killed or worse, I mean, there would be absolute bedlam worse than we're seeing now. The problem I'm having right now, and I'm just speaking to my own party is that there has to be intellectual consistency in this because we always go on TV and say we are the party of law order. We are the party of ideals. We are the party of ramifications. People who screw with America. We're going to put a boot in your you know what if you screw with the American way. Why is it different when it's Maga supporters? Why is it different when it's Maga supporters? If we don't have 100% for impeachment, the 25th amendment, anything and everything to get him out now because the existential threat of violence is still here, and maybe it's people in different cities, but I'm telling you here in Washington, D.C., tensions are very running very, very high right now. Absolutely. We're going to keep talking about this when we come back. 