Huey Lewis is rocking Broadway with 2 musicals featuring his discography

The rocker talks about bringing his iconic tracks to the stage in “The Heart of Rock and Roll” and “Back to the Future,” and opens up about his experience losing his hearing six years ago.

April 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live