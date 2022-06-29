Ice-T and friend Spike discuss new book ‘Split Decision’

Ice-T and his friend Spike were partners in crime growing up together, but they tell "The View" how one decision gave each of them a different path in life and why they decided to share their story.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live