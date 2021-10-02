Transcript for Impeachment trial opens with explicit video

The second impeachment trial of you-know-who began yesterday, and after showing 13 minutes of rage and violence at the capitol that the prosecution claims was ignited by you-know-who, lead prosecutor Jamie Raskin shared an emotional account of how his family was impacted by this domestic terror on top of a heartbreaking tragedy. Take a look. My youngest daughter, Tabitha was there with me on Wednesday, January 6th. It was the day after we buried her brother, our son Tommy. The saddest day of our lives. I promised her that it would not be like this again the next time she came back to the capitol with me, and you know what she said? She said, dad, I don't want to come back to the capitol. Of all the terrible, brutal things I saw and I heard on that day, and since then, that one hit me the hardest. This cannot be the future of America. We cannot have presidents inciting and mobilizing mob violence against our government in our institutions because they refuse to accept the will of the people under the constitution of the United States. Sunny, what do you think of their opening arguments? I mean, they were masterful in the sense that the facts really do speak for themselves by showing the 13-minute video of not only, you know, former president trump's words, but the actions that we all saw on January 6th. It was, I think, just unbelievably potent and effective. Also this notion of the January exception, the January exception. He kept ongoing back to it, that trump's lawyers are putting forth that you can commit a high crime, a misdemeanor in the last few days, the last few weeks of your presidency, and get away wit because of constitutional that's not how it works. That is our founding fathers' worst nightmare. I think using that terminology, the January exception was very, very effective, and I think that today they are, in fact, going to show never-before-seen footage from inside of the capitol. I don't know how any senator could vote not to convict after seeing this type of footage. Right. And hearing those words. Meghan, what impacted you about the prosecution's case? Well, I was being texted yesterday when I left work. Have you seen the video? Have you seen the video? Have you seen the video? I was, like, what video? Then I saw the 13-minute presentation that they put forth, and look. I got home and I watched and I actually had to sit down when I was watching it because it literally took my breath away, and I started crying again. This is -- it's like revisiting trauma. I have been so intensely and deeply impacted by what happened on January 6th for a variety of reasons, and I think all Americans are, but when you see congressman Raskin talking about his daughter doesn't want to come back to the capitol, I too don't want to go back to the capitol right now, and I was literally raised going to the capitol my entire life, and I think it's one of the most historically and beautifully significant places in our entire country. One thing that struck me was seeing president trump talk about Mike pence in his rally, and cutting to the footage of the people storming the capitol and the vice president having to be rushed out immediately. Words have ramifications. The rhetoric we put out have ramifications and you can see in realtime what happens when you call vice president Mike pence a traitor, and then people are storming the capitol screaming traitor pence. It's something out of a dystopian science fiction movie. I agree with sunny, that I don't understand how anyone could vote against impeachment, but the politics -- the logic I don't understand, but the politics is they want to move on, and they want to walk the fine line of being attached to trump and not being attached to trump. Nikki Haley said maybe in the most disgusting language I've ever heard, give the guy a break. Well, it's hard for me to give president trump a break when our vice president could have been killed because of the things he was saying, and I think that I would love to see more Republicans come out and do the right thing ethically, but politics is going to come in the middle of this, and one final thing. I really, really, really like I said -- it's not just rhetoric that I have been really moved and kind of messed up from what happened on January 6th. I'm trying to do my part in putting positivity in the world and meet in the middle on this show as much as I possibly can because I ultimately can only control myself. I really call to the rest of you on this show and to everyone in America to all of us collectively come together and really try to amp down this temperature as much as we can because I don't want to see any more violence, and I'm actually scared about what the future holds, and if we just keep demonizing each other, and attaching ourselves with those lunatics on capitol hill, we're going to end up with a Marjorie Taylor Greene as president, and I'm more fearful of that than anything else facing us in the future. Sara, how do you think they made their case? I think they nailed it and I don't think they could have done any better, and I was wrong because yesterday I said, you know, emotion is not the way to go, but what I wasn't attaching to that was emotion was truth. It was presenting what happened and putting a name and a face to the story through Raskin's family and himself because when we watch on the news, I think for decades now you start to separate yourself from what's I happened -- when I watched the capitol riots on the news, I still felt so disturbed, but to go into the walls of that and for him to replay everything from the pounding on the door, the most haunting sounds he'll never forget, I needed to feel that. I think we all needed to see that, but beyond the emotion, like, what sunny addressed, I think they had such a sound, legal argument because when they got into the January exception, specifically the founders checked for everything. The brilliance of the American constitution is that they tried to anticipate things they hadn't even seen yet, and they left really no holes. It was about checks and balances and always making sure that power cannot be absolute power. So it wouldn't make sense if in impeachment they didn't recognize that there would be a loophole if it meant you couldn't call out a president in that last month of service, and that he could just do anything he wants and get off scot-free. I don't think they ever would have done that. They were too -- too efficient in this constitution, but I thought it was a bit disheartening after watching all of that, that only one Republican, senator Cassidy changed his vote, but what I do feel hopeful about is for one day everyone was watching the same coverage. They were watching this trial, and even Newsmax was covering it. We were all seeing this truth play out in this story-telling, and I believe that sometimes what people are watching is very different and not truthful, and not filled with facts, and so maybe that emotion hit some hearts and minds of people that had never seen really how powerful that was or how it touched the lives. I do have less faith in the political process, but loved that Mitch Mcconnell said, this could be a vote of conscience. That's what we're hearing, and I think if you leave it on people's ethical responsibility to themselves, to their office, their constituents, their families, we could see a change of votes. Right. Joy, they came out strong, but will you think their next move should be? Well, it was a -- it's a very disturbing video to watch, but I feel that it's an extremely effective tool that the Democrats have in their hand. I mean, I would show it again and again and again, especially if these cowardly Republicans in the senate vote to not convict. Their careers are now on the line, and the more you show this, the more people, Americans in this country understand what we're up against. They can see that the -- that Donald Trump encouraged the insurrection, that people were very violent. As you can see, that their lives were at stake. I think that, you know, that 140,000 Republicans have left the party, and it's only January. So they are in trouble. Their party is in trouble. You keep showing this tape over and over again, the Democrats have -- they're holding all the cards. So I would say keep doing what you are doing. Don't stop now and worry that, oh, we're ignoring Biden's policies. Biden is busy taking care of coronavirus. Biden is busy doing the stimulus plan. He has nothing to do with this. He's doing his job. Just keep at it, and show the American people what happened because a lot of people act like they have not even seen this. The more you show it, the more they'll see it. The fewer will vote Republican, and that's what the Democrats should do in my opinion. And as far as unity is concerned, I keep hearing unity, and I appreciate Meghan's position. I really do, and van Jones too. They're trying very hard, but we've got to have accountability before we can reach across the aisle, and Hawley and Cruz and Rand Paul and all these other people continue to say that trump won the election, there will be no unity. There will be no reaching across the aisle. That's what we're up against right now. The ball is in their court. So -- so when I see all of this, it reminds me of the '60s when people across America started to see what people were going through just to go and vote, when people started to show all of the water cannons being aimed at people. There's something about understanding what you're seeing, and I think in a way, many of you are right in terms of when you see it on the news, it feels like it's a bit distanced, but when you see it the way they showed it, and you see it, and it's attached to real people, and it has affected real people that are sitting there, I think they're seeing it differently. I think they have not seen it like this. They don't know what went on outside. They were inside trying not to get found by these people. So I think it's -- it's a good thing that people felt it. You needed to feel it in order to understand why it's important that it never happen again, and

