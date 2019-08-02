Ivanka Trump: 'I don't want my children to experience the negativity of the Internet'

The president's daughter and adviser tells "The View" co-host Abby Huntsman about wanting to keep aspects of her personal life private.
0:59 | 02/08/19

Transcript for Ivanka Trump: 'I don't want my children to experience the negativity of the Internet'
You uprooted here me people don't. Talk about that as much. With you and people get this personally she used I remember your its families to see your kids leased to see so much work here. Your personal life but you uprooted your family here in new Philly become more private. In a lot of ways. I feel and fairness to my children. I was never under a microscope like and that and I also. Feel that. I want to keep something. That's for myself and I don't want my children to experience. The negativity. The other. My my life has always been really rooted I am going I'm lucky to be married investments. He Patti ice tire out as mean it's not days and lifts me up his greatest champion he's the best dad ever. Although it sold to us happy and Leon it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

