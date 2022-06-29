Jaime Camil discusses success of ‘El Rey’ and performs ‘Volver, Volver’

The actor and singer tells "The View" what representation means to him, how Vicente Fernández's music influenced his life and sings one of his biggest hits with Mariachi Real de Mexico.

