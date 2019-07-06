-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin talks the end of his Trump impersonation on 'SNL'
-
Now Playing: Michelle Wolf on controversy surrounding her White House Correspondents' Dinner roast
-
Now Playing: Alessia Cara performs '7 Days' on 'Strahan & Sara'
-
Now Playing: Should Chris Hemsworth put on a shirt?
-
Now Playing: Niecy Nash is texting buddies with Oprah
-
Now Playing: Julianne Moore and Cleopatra Cowley on ending gun violence
-
Now Playing: Jeff Ross says Trump was still 'very sensitive about his finances' in 2011
-
Now Playing: Mindy Kaling says it's hard to find 'exact right time to have a baby' with career
-
Now Playing: Patton Oswalt talks 'Secret Life of Pets 2'
-
Now Playing: Beverly Hills mansion once owned by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston is on the market
-
Now Playing: Alessia Cara gives a special live performance of 'My Kind' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Alessia Cara performs her smash-hit 'Out of Love' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Steph Curry ranks NBA arenas' popcorns
-
Now Playing: Madonna slams New York Times Magazine for cover story about her
-
Now Playing: Is Bradley Cooper now single?
-
Now Playing: Country music star's 3-year-old son dies from drowning
-
Now Playing: Roshon Fegan discusses his lead role in TV One's 'The Bobby DeBarge Story'
-
Now Playing: RuPaul responds to Trump's LGBTQ tweets
-
Now Playing: Drew Barrymore keeps it real on social media