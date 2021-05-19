Transcript for 'Jeopardy!' champion Buzzy Cohen discusses guest hosting Tournament of Champions

There was California. Colin it was Brigham young it's the one was point Elizabeth direct again what is. We're scriptwriter sunsets it yes he had 191800. And what is see you tomorrow. For Beck come. That was former jeopardy champion and fan favorite buzz eco and who took home more than a 160. Grand in 2016. And now he's returned to guest host jeopardy is ornament at champions which he also won back into when he seventeen. Please welcome the man dubbed mr. personality by the late Alex your back. But the Ko win. Bake you so much for joining me. I am a fan and by the U thin. Where the champions RA and it looks like you or even on the short list possibly. Take over the reins how does a field to stand behind the lectern now. You know it was surreal it was such an amazing experience. I've just purse on a fan of the show I've been a fan for my whole life. So getting a chance to step on the stage as a contestant. As really a dream come true and now view. Be behind an elect churn and be able to you. Work to give these great champions the tournament of champions that I had. As good. Its it's just I can't put into words. Wow wow well during your jeopardy ran UN Alex Chip Beck developed. Michael Winnie report he'd sit at your Beck meant so much more to you than just a host what it back connection need to you. And how how is it helps you really prepare for hosting the show. I really felt like. He what what we all loved about him was that he was so committed to with the contestants to the clues to the show. And that really continues to be my eight northstar. As I got ready to be those. Prepared. And thought about how I wanted to be because I I can't be Al extra back but I could be. But I see the hosts as best as I added. I spent a lot of time watching his shows and I think one thing that he was really get out was when there was a moment of opportunity for levity or to have some fun with the contestants he took it because. He wanted them to be having fun and that's. Been really really hopeful like I'm not here making jokes about everything but when somebody has you know funny wrong answer we'd all laugh about it and I think. Being part of this community I know that we all love doing that. Well when Alex up passed away you shared many fond memories including a really sweet moment. Between Alex and your daughter can you tell us a little bit about that. Of course yes after the all stir games we had a little party at the Sony lot and my daughter Malia at the time was. Pork fighters old. Was able to come out strip back of course the biggest star in the world for her. And when she saw him she just ran up to M and does he just. Picked her up in this big bear hug and then that's second photo you're seeing. She saw him he gets he's got his tote bag use trying to kind of sneak out the back and she made a beeline across the whole. Party just to give him one last hug we don't watch so a hundred TV in our house especially when she's pork riders old. But you know jeopardy is must see TV and it was just so special perverted it to have a connection with an you know. That's Lee. Well you are actually I learned a music executive from Los Angeles so have you always wanted to be on jeopardy no. Yeah from. Eight or nine it was every day you know stalking and my mom just the other day. Every night 6 o'clock dinner. 7 o'clock jeopardy and now is that was our ritual I love the show. I did not sleep as a kid I'm very sorry to my parents and I feel for any other parents have kids that don't sleep. But I would stay up all my reading the encyclopedia so I've always wanted to be on the show and it. You know get a world book encyclopedia put it next year kids dead and eighteen who could become a jeopardy champion Melinda at. Hatchback. Coupe what you had some are also serious signature moves on jeopardy from brushing off your shoulder to. Sucking back your hair. What was the reason behind those gestures. Those sort of pop culture gestures. Yeah well I thought oh beef until like become a gift. You know and so. I guess. You know among the younger spectrum out of people on jeopardy and so I. It's that hey this would be so fun. And just to have almost like a memento of my time on the show I really didn't because gonna win once I joked with my friends hey if I tried if I win one during the intro all to something silly that we can alternate to a gift little did I know it's gonna trash into what did. Well I do have. Question that I want to to ask ya wanna talk specifically about strategy. Specifically about proper buzzer hitting strategy because I say my doubts have been on jeopardy. And I'm sad to say that I struggled to in 2016. During power players week. And to this day IA and certain that the reason that I loss was not due to skill. Or or or intelligence. Or prowess it was because of the buzzer. There is a secret to the buzzer I'm convinced and might not correct. And that you're under thank correct or 100% correct. There this secret. Is kinda to get into a flow. Relax. It isn't everyone up there all the contestants up there are no almost every clear and so it's really gets into ranking get into the buzzer mode show. Com. Some people say look for the light says you don't her lights on the side of the border turn on some people say listen to we're hosts employees. Meant that the mistake a lot of people make is when they're not buzzing in May try to buzzing. Pastor and what happens is if you buzzing too early you get locked out for a quarter second. Curse second. Senior John you get locked out for a quarter of the second. Because you already know the answer. I mean you thirty know it and they need to get you know you know at the floor Ana Navarro knows it. And before Al Franken knows it and they pressed the buzzer because you're probably smarter than they are and then you get a lot of recorder for second every time you press it. But it really I actually took a lot of my buzzer preparation methods from then NFL you know because if you get a false start that's a penalty they do a lot of work with like starting right at the right moment ID. Would go to the gym and do all bees and net fell like drills that they do to help them off the line but not going to early. Well maybe next next time leadoff hitter and caught her as Eric. I'm tree in Europe. And it thank you. May is meant soul health awareness month and people may be surprised to hear that you struggled with depression. Because you just have such confidence on jeopardy how does show helped transform the way you saw yourself. I think for me being on jeopardy showed that when it really put my mind to it. Like I had something to offer that there's no one could take away I think when your when you're struggling with depression can be so easy just to discount. The things that you contribute to whether it's your family your work or your community. And either give the credit to someone else there's a it's really not that special. I was very lucky in that I had this amazing accomplishment on jeopardy and I always point to and say no you know what you did that. No one can take that away from new I also want to say you know. Depression. Anxiety. Other mental health issues I eight. Am a big proponent of therapy medication. Whatever works. You know exercising was a big part of me hoping to get my depression under control and so I really. Hope people can remove some of the stigma around getting help because you can't do it alone and you've got my Twitter handle down there said muted yet but if you're struggling and you just need someone say yes you should go talk to someone there are so many great resources out there. And but but it. I'm so happy that this show. My peers and a should just came at a time where I I really needed it and I know not everyone can how that but I hope that we can all find. Something in our lives to help pull us out of that dark place. Will you pulled a lot of people out of that dark place. Being champion and and for your message today so thank you Fuzzy Cohen for joining me today if you can catch by the as guest host of Jeffries tournament of champions now through. Meets when he.

