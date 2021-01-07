Transcript for Jihae's new single ‘Utopia’ has messages of love and unity

We need all the messages of love and unity we can find right now which is why the inspiring new single utopia by South Korean born actress musician and producer T hey. Should be on everyone's plate lists please welcome the multi talented artists GK. Well com. Thank you for having me there. Thank you for joining me here to date and your new single utopia really resonated with me. This is Benny earmarked by a global pandemic political division violins and he Tokyo offers a refreshing break from an all. Now I heard he spent sixteen months writing a song during locked down. And that the music video represent sure internal journey over the past year can you tell us about that in your search for. In her piece string such a dark time. Sir I mean you know every one of us went through such a difficult time. Not just facing the fear isn't and dealing with uncertainties over future but also all of a sudden. We did that we were without her work with aren't. Dreams without. Art community. And you know. We were like stripped bare naked without any of the things that usually defined us and we had to. Find ourselves again anyway parents. The whole process. Well that was all happening so many terrifying things were happening. Parents. I was determined to. Find the light and the dark. And figure a way to protect that out. Because. That was very important to me for my well being little simpler you know I wanted to contribute somehow to. The situation and Aaron and nine process that an extremely long process of writing the song was. It connection or allow them mirrored my way of finding a liked. Well last month we celebrated Asian American and Pacific islander heritage month during a time where we've seen an increase in anti Asian hate crimes you've been very vocal speaking out. Against the racial violence and recently wrote an essay on EM about the racism and sexism he say you experienced in the entertainment and industry. What we're those encounters like for you and how did you cursor. A year well. I've had countless. Encounters racist and sexist encounters. The home from school boy growing up and and and entertainment world. Not sure that people realize that for over a hundred years draft history of cinema. Asian American. Women are Asian women were portrayed in this hyper sexual lives way it's come. Usually all the roles historically where. Rolls of papers excellence objects or. Submissive. Mail order bride times. Can vote does a very specific the town article about us. And it's. It. It is too you know I didn't were represented for so long it's that hands pervaded and then influence. Our culture and the way. People in general seeing as Asian women and and Asian people in general and we were misrepresented. And it's running and to so many obstacles. Because. Who Linehan. Because of my roots. Is a very difficult thing to process to go through butts. And get past butts. You know we. Or survivalists and only wait we Karen. I carry honest to take negative energy for me personally was to take any negative energy that people try to are longing. And instead of consuming match him having that be a part of me I I. Try to find a way to run up my. And then turn it into something positive turn it into a fuel for creativity. And or for my hands are coming from my own I'm artistic expressed them and that's how I missed. Advice he can all take and aside from music you've also started some empowering rolls from the Nat geo series Mars. To Peter Jackson mortal Indians to the now hype he anticipated season three of HBO's succession. Set to return this fall. You recently wrapped shooting six action over the past six months what was that experience like for you. Well it does. She think success Atlantis set to throw a mean. I don't really honestly don't know a better written show out there parents. Working would. The best of the best. Friends. I I did not expect such a warm welcome omen and that's. A wonderful set culture. Jesse Armstrong. And mark my London to show runners. Our sites loving kindness. Stumble. Parents. Jennings human being that was that's who's a heartwarming thin. To get to know these geniuses who are sets. Mother hands her father had hit adult acts you know and let that translates to come work with. That's incredible actors and that their sets and props culture which is something I'm not least you end. And I'm really loved its talons and it was so much fun undoing improbably it. Jeremy Armstrong and them and there is strong suits me and them Nicholas Brian. Imus. You also have tooth new film here executive producing and starring and tell us about. Tell us a little about those projects as well. Yes so I just I'm in LA I just wrapped shooting moving into sunlight. Written and directed. If a cluster and says Swedish Currie an American. Ands. It's a beautiful story about love and betrayal. And healing. Time within a summons to pump despite its sincerely parent it was such a beautiful experience working with. Such a dedicated team. To so devoted to get art Aaron newly invested energy and time and that's consonants. It was I'm really excited prevent food to come to light and the other project is. Britain buying. Written and to be directed by Amos. And it's a neo noir suspense. Drama. And then been. To detective needs. Like full. Quinton Tarantino esque kind of thinking wow I'm. So it's it's a really exciting. And project and and then a dream role for an actor's we're in the process of development and and content producers and and didn't have the votes we'll not think sightings. Have to look forward to you thinking so much G-8 for sharing your message of love and unity with me today. He paced new single utopia is out now and we can't wait to see everything else you're working on as well thank you so much DNA. And Hugh Grant these parents.

