Transcript for Will Joe Biden be accused of flipping?

Broadway. The latest democratic poll found that leader of the pack Joe Biden may be slipping and mayor Pete buttigieg is surging. Biden was taking heat for disavowing the Hyde amendment. Take a look. I can't justify leaving millions of women without the access to the care they need tnd a ability to exercise their constitutional protected right. If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependents on someone's zip code. Who will come for him? What will happen in the next couple days? We don't know. What will you see? It won't be in the next couple days. It's going to be ten months. I know. He's at the top. He's got the greatest name I.D. When you're at the top, that means more attacks. It means more scrutiny. It means higher expectations. That's a problem for him. I think he's been -- I think he's been somewhat clumsy the last couple weeks. People don't want to feel like, even if it is Joe Biden, he's taking it for granted. While other people are making news because of the stuff they're doing in the primary states, they're flooding the primary states, he's made news the last couple weeks for a very stupid infantile tweet about being Obama's best friend. He's made news about the Hyde amendment and made news about plaj rising. Praj rising is a stupid lazy thing. His staff is letting him down. That tweet wasn't Biden about the friendship brace legal with It didn't land well, that tweet. You're right. It's infantile. He's got time to get it together, but he has to get it together. For the Hyde amendment I know he's struggled with the issue of abortion as a catholic. He said he's had to evolve. I'm in the same position. It seeps to me when you have women of color and black women that make presidents and you realize that the Hyde amendment affects predominantly women of color and African Americans and for him to come out and not recognize that immediately, I don't know that it's -- I don't know that you can call it clumsy. It almost seems to be -- I don't know. I don't know why he wouldn't recognize that. He was a senator for so long. He was the vice president for eight years. He has to understand his con constituency. I think that's going to be problematic for him. The Hyde amendment was a great compromise between pro-choicers and pro-lifers. It bans federal funding for abortions except in the case of rape and incest. I think for him he was for it for 40 years. To make this flip -- there's reports out that said it was Alyssa Milano calling him and him getting pressure from people like that. I love Joe Biden as a person. He's truly the most decent person running in my opinion. I think flip flopping on something like this -- I actually was surprised by it because he's filling the moderate compromise lane as the candidate. You're not going to out Progressive Progressives. If Democrats want a Progressive they'll go with Elizabeth Warren or Cory booker, someone further to the left. He's alienating the lane as I see as the easiest way to beat president trump and you're alienating a lot of moderates. Especially for pro lifers like me this is a shot fired. I've struggled with this all weekend. I know my placement on the show is going to be tricky. Obviously I hate president trump just on a moral and ethical standpoint he isn't fit to serve. We're talking about brass politics I feel slighted as a conservative and feel slighted as someone who was open to him being president. It's a dangerous lane for him to take to go super far left. It's super dangerous. The reason he gave for having

