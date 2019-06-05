Transcript for Joe Biden says is nickname for Donald Trump is 'clown'

Joe Biden was at a fundraiser this weekend and said he doesn't want to get into a mud wrestling match with you know who. He has many nicknames he could give the guy. Maybe clown. Maybe S.O.B. He said he feels like they'll go after his family on the campaign trail. Is he going to be able to avoid mud slinging? If he goes after -- trump has Hans and Fritz who are ridiculous every day. It's easy to go after those two. I hope he doesn't though. I take exception to the insults against clowns. Clowns are people too. He said he's a clown. A clown is a person who -- we're they bring you joy. They make you laugh. Some people are scared of them. Yeah. And us. People are scared of us? That's true. We have to tell Joe don't call him a clown. If he feels like he has to get in the mud with trump, what does it say about us? What does it say about society right now that this needs to be done to win? I hope he doesn't. So far his campaign has been about sewing this country back You don't want to get into mud racking with Joe. He's a scrapper. I don't think he'll back up. He said he'll fight him. He will go Wilmington, Delaware on his ass so quick. I'm ready for a fight. I'm ready for somebody to counter punch in a way that's effective. Me too. I think he'll be classy because Joe is a classy guy. You're in the arena and you're the front runner. Watching all the pundits come with the fact he's the front runner and it looks like it's a boxing match between him and trump, I look forward to the fight all day every day. It's going to be incredible. It's crazy. His base, trump's base likes it when he makes up these names. Crooked Hillary. They love them. Joe Biden's base I'm one of them. I like it too. I'm a street fighter. I'm from Brooklyn. Go at him. I don't agree with that. I'm with Abby on it. I'm from the bronx projects. I'm a fighter. People know that. I think there's something to keeping it classy. I think you can debate on policy -- He will keep it classy. I don't think you need to get in the mud. Sometimes you do. Sometimes it takes an even stronger person to get down in the mud. Wait a second. You are dealing with the most shameless person that has ever been in that office. His enablers are -- Joy, why are you and I in total agreement? Politics is not the place you go when you want to feel soft and warm. Obama did it right. He did it with complete class. It's a paradigm shift trump being elected. To put the old standard of Obama -- you run like Obama you're going to get trump again. Obama is not running. Nobody ran. What we have here is a failure to communicate. Yeah. Cool hand Luke. I don't know what that means. It's a movie quote that people of a certain age got. They understood it. It is a difference in how we do things. Your dad and Obama never got into this kind of crap. This is not how they -- this is not how they ran. This is not how people do it. Now we have a guy who wants to fight, who's trying to fight a guy who can fight and probably he's trying not to because he's trying to keep his eyes on the prize. You can't unring the trump bell. If hem fight with a dead war hero, he'll fight with his family. I understand that. I agree, but Joe is not that guy. He's not that guy straight up. That's why he was gentler when he came out with the video. I don't think he'll do that unless he's forced to because it's not him. I hope not. Does this country want more of that? No. I'm with you joy on this. We're a force together. I'm out here with my thumb in my butt going, hey, we're going

