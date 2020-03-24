Transcript for Joe Biden on possible vice president and SCOTUS picks

we can to save every life that we can because that's what I think it means to be an American. I know that's what it means to be a new Yorker. So I'm not going to leave any stone unturned until we can make sure everyone is protected. That's what I was trying to communicate by calling it Matilda's law, right? That's why I gave it my mother's name. She didn't want me to give it her name. She's a little annoyed at me. But I wanted to personalize it for people. Yes, it's only 1% or 2%. Don't worry, go live your life. It's only 1% or 2%. But the 1% or 2% is Matilda and Sally and Jane and Sarah and your uncle and my uncle, and they are precious, and I'm not giving up. I am not giving up. Reporter: Crunch the numbers for the apex, are we able to factor in any presumptions regarding the potential -- of the drug therapy? No. Look, if lightning strikes -- look, first of all, I agree with the president, try everything you can. I agree. He said he had heard good things about that drug combination, so had I. I said send it to me, I will use it first. As soon as you send it to me, I will use it. He sent it to me. I'm using it today. Knock plastic, if it works, great. But we're talking about two weeks here. If it doesn't work, and, by the way, even if it does work, you're still going to need the beds for people to be on a ventilator while you give them the drug, even if it turns out that it winds up saving their lives. You don't get around needing the hospital beds and needing the ventilators. I have to go to work, guys. Thank you very much. Thank you. You have been listening to governor Andrew Cuomo updating us on the response to the coronavirus and pan pandemic in New York state and he is sounding a dire warning. He describes it a healthcare system in crisis. There were a number of headlines that came out. The New York state cases now at 25,665. New York City has 14,904. The rate of new infections are doubling every three days, and we're not slowing it. It is accelerating throughout the country. The apex that the city will need an original 110,000 beds first thought, now the city is estimating it is going to need 140,000 beds, and they believe that apex of the outbreak is still 14 to 21 days away and critical right now is getting the beds and also getting ventilators, much needed right now. We'll continue to update the very latest on abc7ny. Have a full report on eyewitness news on the judiciary committee. So there's a number, and you know, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is -- I presided over that nomination as -- when I was in the judiciary committee but it's important to have an African-American woman, in my view, on that court. I wasn't being solicitous. I just think it matters, the perspective. Everyone has a slightly different perspective and it has to be someone who has an expansive view of the constitution. I certainly tend to agree with you on that, Mr. Vice president. Our thanks to former vice president Joe Biden.

