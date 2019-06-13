Transcript for John Delaney calls foreign intel on 2020 opponents 'un-American'

were talking about you-know-who talking about the fact that he probably would take information from a foreign government. Comfortable, uncomfortable, right, wrong, what do you think? It's unamerican. I think that's the really simple way of thinking about it. It's unamerican. It's unpatriotic. I think it's against the law. But putting aside the law for a second, it is completely unamerican. This is an example if he was one quarter of the man senator McCain was, we would never have to have this conversation for example. Thank you. Wait a second. I have to say, who in the Republican leadership is one quarter of John McCain at the moment? Thanks, guys. There is no new John McCain there as far as I can tell. No one was stepping forward, let's put it that way. No one has the courage in their convictions to actually step forward and say the right thing. Now is a moment where leaders need to step forward, whether you're Democrat, Republican, independent, it doesn't matter, and say it is unamerin for a sitting president to make an offer to collude with a foreign government. And if they don't, if they don't step up, Mitch Mcconnell, I'm looking at you, then are they also unamerican? Well, they're enablers, let's put it that way.

