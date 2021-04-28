John Grisham shares how March Madness cancellation inspired new book 'Sooley'

More
The bestselling author tells "The View" he hopes Derek Chauvin's verdict is the start of real systemic change and discusses the importance of inclusion in his books.
9:23 | 04/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Grisham shares how March Madness cancellation inspired new book 'Sooley'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:23","description":"The bestselling author tells \"The View\" he hopes Derek Chauvin's verdict is the start of real systemic change and discusses the importance of inclusion in his books.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"77370216","title":"John Grisham shares how March Madness cancellation inspired new book 'Sooley'","url":"/theview/video/john-grisham-shares-march-madness-cancellation-inspired-book-77370216"}