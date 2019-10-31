Jordin Sparks talks 'Waitress' and motherhood

More
The multi-talented artist discusses the reason behind her "How to Train Your Dragon" Halloween costume and the epic group chat she has with celebrity moms.
6:28 | 10/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jordin Sparks talks 'Waitress' and motherhood

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:28","description":"The multi-talented artist discusses the reason behind her \"How to Train Your Dragon\" Halloween costume and the epic group chat she has with celebrity moms.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"66670896","title":"Jordin Sparks talks 'Waitress' and motherhood","url":"/theview/video/jordin-sparks-talks-waitress-motherhood-66670896"}