Josh Gad talks LA wildfires, friendship with the late Robin Williams

Gad joins “The View” to discuss how he’s giving back to victims of the Southern California wildfires and exploring comedy’s ability to heal in his new book, “In Gad we Trust.”

January 14, 2025

