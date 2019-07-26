Transcript for Joy Behar agrees with Nancy Pelosi on Trump impeachment

This is why I agree Nancy Pelosi. It's too distracting. You changed your mind. I did. I thought after the Mueller thing, you know what? Put your money in those states that you are talking about, put your efforts in there. When I got divorced -- I'll bring myself into this. When I got divorced, my husband had no money to give me, but he had a little bit, and one of my friends said, go after him for the money. I said, I can do one of two things. I can pursue my career or I can go after him, and I feel that way about this election. You can't do that many things at one time, and I was right. I have this job now because of that. I didn't spend my time going after -- getting blood from a rock that didn't, you know -- One of the most important things that was said in the Mueller hearing for me this week was he can be held accountable for the presidency. You can indict him after the presidency. Anyone who wants to see Donald Trump be held accountable for criminal acts he has gotten away with now, we need to vote him out. But there are people within -- there are people within the Obama coalition, and again, you don't have to take my word for it. I'm just the Republican at the table. I'm a registered Republican too. I'm the conservative at the table. The Democrats don't automatically get my vote, but I will say people like David Axelrod and within the DNC can see Hillary made fatal errors by not going to Wisconsin. She didn't even go there. She sent Lena Dunham there. You live and die by swing states. That's what has been happening for the last two plus year. People voted for president Obama. It can be changed. Those same people can vote for the democratic candidate. Some of those people voted for the pot-smoking guy from new Mexico or Jill stein and woke up the next morning feeling hungover. It hasn't made a difference. But 80,000 votes in Wisconsin made a difference. Don't ever underestimate the power.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.