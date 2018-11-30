Transcript for Joy Behar responds to Kid Rock after his comment about her

20 years and one day for you, joy. 20 years and one day, yes. That's enough already. It's enough already. Well, I have something to say. What? So you know, joy celebrated 20 years and she is one of our fearless leaders. We adore her. But someone else doesn't seem to adore her the way we do. Gee, I wonder who that could be. We have a clip. Where should I start. You know, the division of the country right now. It's so hard for people to get past that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another. People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct, and I would say, you know, love everybody, except I'd say screw that joy Behar bitch. Everybody else. You cannot say that. I mean lady. We apologize for that. Hey, we all love this country, you know, and let's have different ideas but try to move forward and be more together and realize at the end of the day we're all Americans. What did he call me, a bitch? Yes. And you come for one of us, you came for all of us, kid rock. All I can say is, this bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer. Come on down. That's right. Come on Monday, kid rock. I'm happy to have -- you know, hash it out with him, but he's going to have to do better than beer with me, okay? If he's going to call you a bitch, the least he can do is show up with blue label. If not, I don't know want anything. That's a show I used to anchor and I thought the way he handled it in that moment to apologize -- I've been in those moments where someone called president Obama, former president Obama, a racist in the air. You have to react in those moments because it doesn't represent who you are. It's important to point out that they handled it well. What about me that he feels he needs to say that? I'm just a comedian on a show. You're a very powerful voice in this country. Who knew? First, I don't agree with calling any woman a bitch for having a political opinion. People do it to me all the time. What surprised me about Bob -- his real name -- Kid rock's real name is Bob? Yeah. Bob Richie. What about Bob? I have had many interactions with him because he performed at the Sturgis biker rally. He's a big Republican. He actually did something with Sean Penn where he was talking about bringing the country together, so this is very off tone for where he's been and I'm surprised by it. I agree you come for one of us, you come for all of us at this table. I love you, joy, you know that. Thanks for looking up when I say that. I appreciate it. You know what, I'm done actually. I'm defending you. You know what -- I don't think it's appropriate what he said. I don't, I don't. Listen, I'm having a difficult week. Too much attention on me. Yesterday was a whole big thing. Today it's another. I can't take it. How can you be having a difficult week? Robert Mueller and Michael Cohen gave you the best 20th anniversary week. Let's talk about that. And thank you, Meghan. I appreciate that. I wish that he would practice as he preaches as we all should practice what we preach coming together because we're ultimately Americans. You know what's great, fox had to apologize for something. And with your name in it. That's right. That should be your 20th anniversary gift, fox having to apologize to you. Between that and on the heels

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.