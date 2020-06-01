Transcript for Judge Judy on gun control and Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk program

What did you take just weren't were closed months pretty much did you take a phone with you. Our op is not an answer that's a very different sort of evolving into a wall what did you leave there. Huge just think where a young man you know where love goes there are left a lot of stuff there. Sit out back. At home. I don't suppose we could get you to run. And we're back but a Judge Judy that would put their armed personnel. She's here today because she's officially backing. Up Michael Bloomberg in the twenties when he presidential race. Maybe not you gasp I mean it's still weird to be on TV with you at Lazio just like the rest of America lab video and I have a hard political question askew at night. Just I know you're not Mike Bloomberg. Let you are here you know for his campaign. Recently me and tax says there's a match shooting and it was prevented after a member of the church as voluntary security team and then change Apple's plan. I'm stopped the gunmen who have opened fire on the charged. Two people were killed but thanks to his actions were were saved. And Mike Bloomberg I was very surprised he's dead it's the job of the lot enforcement to have guns and decide when to shoot you don't just want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place tonight they. This is an example of exhibit day. Why it's good to carry because god knows what could happen and I actually think he has a lot of crossover appeal except on this issue of. I am not a Michael Bloomberg surrogate. Except which means that fears that we don't support we don't we may not agree on everything. I have always felt that the bad guys will always get guns and I was involved in criminal justice fourth quarter of the century before it's a great gig that I have now. San that was a time when Jerry and I both had carry licenses and men and carry guns. He actually. Carried a gun before I can and the question. For me personally because you always bring things back to yourself at least that least of it TV if it is a gimmick but. I always felt a little bit safe are. When I was walking into streaked with cherry and was late at night we were walking home. That he was carrying a gun almost upside of that sometimes wonder. When I went to bed with him after a fight via was not go to wake up in the Balkan. Yeah how how to not let this cook didn't. Feel like. I look at the house to deed. We toughest Second Amendment to this country didn't titles everybody to. Who shouldn't have a gun. If they want to and if they. Pass appropriate background checks in this state and if they secure them properly so that they can't be touched my children. You are the Second Amendment it's never going to change I personally don't think anybody in this country needs. A gun that's capable of shooting a hundred rounds in sixty seconds and that's I don't I don't think I don't know. I don't. Access without wit with limitation just a question is where you think it'll hurt at an inn in red states. I don't. Mike house Mike Bloomberg hasn't. Honest man oh yes yes and he's always been for gun control. But he's not taking away people's Second Amendment Rights I don't think I have never heard him say that out yet he wants who she. She gun control with limitations and he's he's been he's he's. And been very very open about about his work in the space but I want to ask you this because. One of the policies that he Bloomberg spearheaded while he was. In as mayor of New York City was stop and frisk policing. Which. Really did damage to black and brown communities. Here in New York. And which is very troubling to me. He recently apologized for it. My question is is he really sorry. Because it appeared to be a bit disingenuous in my view. Or is this just an attempt at recruiting black and brown voters which he needs in order to become democratic candidates well keep. First half that first let's talk about stop and frisk for Second Amendment I have a minute and a half the battle but it talked fast yeah. It's a Terry vs Ohio was a supreme court of the united sates issued in 1968 who. And it provided to police the ability to stop. On suspicion or probable cause someone who had happened down fewer men are and that Clark Terry stops. That procedure was started long before my blue broken real excited by it was an analyst abused it. The New York police department. Under the Bloomberg administration continued previous administrations. And I think stepped it up yes I might actually believe. And I do watch him when he spoke. I think that it's got to him people got to when they say you know when you're stopped and you don't have a gun. And you aren't doing anything wrong that moment can stay with you forever and I think he never looked at it from that perspective. And I think that. Having been faced with it now. I've spoken to Taylor I think you can I think it came from his heart when he said. I'm sorry that it happened to so many people who were innocent of any wrongdoing. And you cut you can you come back at some point can you come everyday and and the whole holes when asked last that front comes back out to.

