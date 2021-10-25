Judge rules Jan. 6 committee can access Trump records

"The View" co-hosts discuss a judge rejecting former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of documents to the House committee that has subpoenaed 10 former administration members.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live