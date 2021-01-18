Transcript for Keedron Bryant and rapper Symba perform medley

One day after the tragic death of George Floyd, # 13-year-old keedron Bryant made the powerful statement I just wanna live in a song he wrote with his mom. The video has been viewed more than 4 million times. And it's become an anthem of the black lives matter movement. Here with a special performance of "I just wanna live" and I know I've been changed in honor of martin Luther king Jr., and all those fighting for racial equality is keedron Bryant and rapper simba. I just wanna live god protect me I'm a young black man doing all that I can to stand oh, but when I look around and I see what's being done to my kind every day I'm being hunted as prey my people don't want no trouble we've had enough struggle I just wanna live god protect me I just wanna live we have come too far, we have made too much progress and we are not going back. We are going forward! I know I've been changed know I've been changed I know I've been changed you know the angels in heaven done signed my name well tell me what are we supposed to do we been marching instead of shooting since martin human society Luther we are due for a revolution find a single solution within this crooked constitution it hasn't been that long since you acknowledged me as a humid you call us thugs an gangsters to justify when you shoot us everything you say I am you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.