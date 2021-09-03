Keenan Thompson talks new show and remembers Alex Trebek, Chadwick Boseman

More
The comedian discusses his self-titled sitcom and reflects on the lives of the late "Jeopardy" host and actor.
8:46 | 03/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Keenan Thompson talks new show and remembers Alex Trebek, Chadwick Boseman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:46","description":"The comedian discusses his self-titled sitcom and reflects on the lives of the late \"Jeopardy\" host and actor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76345344","title":"Keenan Thompson talks new show and remembers Alex Trebek, Chadwick Boseman","url":"/theview/video/keenan-thompson-talks-show-remembers-alex-trebek-chadwick-76345344"}