Transcript for Kellyanne Conway dodging Trump's Twitter attacks?

But another person who is desperately trying to talk around this issue of his racist comments, is your favorite, someone you want to be in an elevator with, kellyanne Conway. Take a look. If the president was not telling these four congresswomen to go to their supposed countries of origin, to which countries was he referring? What's your ethnicity? Why is that relevant? Because I'm asking a question. My ancestors are from Ireland and Italy. My own ethnicity is not relevant szott question I'm It is. You're asking, and youaid originally. He said originally from. Having a meltdown, poor thing. She's a mess. She said she meant the question as no disrespect. What point was she attempting to make? I'm not sure. I don't really care because it's so tone deaf, and especially given the comments the president said on Twitter. Her husband is one of the most adamant outspoken people, especially what he talked about the president's tweets being racist. My message so George Conway is start at home, okay? If me and my husband were together -- no. I'm sick of it. He gets on his high horse on Twitter all the time. If I felt like my husband were getting on TV and saying racist comments, and I was outraged, we would be having a conversation. You don't know what goes on in their home. I don't know -- well, I do because they're giving interviews to "The New York Times," and I feel like what she's doing is abhorrent, and I don't understand why asking anyone their ethnicity in any situation alone, yet alone in front of the white house, and I have stopped taking him seriously because if I was super close to someone doing this, I would take it to more than just Twitter. What pissed me off is she said she is half Italian. I cannot tolerate that. 92%. Stop saying it. What I found -- I don't understand what she meant by asking that question of the reporter. I thought it was just so inappropriate, but George Conway wrote an op-ed I think in "The Washington post." He is part -- half filipino, and he said he remembers as a child -- he remembers his own mother being told, go back to your own country, and he remembers how hurtful that was. I said it on show. I remember my grandmother being told, go back to your country, and that's so hurtful. So kellyanne Conway, her children are also part filipino, so I don't understand how she could not embrace this issue and condemn the man that she is working for who is saying the same thing. What about Mcconnell? He doesn't say that this guy is a racist. For me, it's a paper tiger on George Conway's part because they have children at home that are being influenced by this, and if you feel this deeply, which I do believe that he does, I can't reconcile it, and I think it's izarre it's a hot topics on "The view." Why doesn't kellyanne do it? I don't disagree with you. I think it's weird. I know they're sensitive about it -- Who is? Kellyanne Conway. When she came on the show before, when she first started working for him, I said, get out now, kellyanne. You have a window to get out. That's what she said, is you still have a soul. That's what you said to her. Did I say that? Yes, you did. She said, what am I going to like, in other words, she doesn't have any other job options that are this good basically. She thought they were bad then. When she gets out this time, it's going to be even worse.

