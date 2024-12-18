Kerry Washington looks back on working with Whoopi Goldberg in ‘For Colored Girls’

Washington reflects on starring in the film with Goldberg and becoming a surrogate to the Obama campaign as she accepted her role as Olivia Pope in “Scandal.”

December 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live