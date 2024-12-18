Kerry Washington talks honoring hidden hero of WWII in 'The Six Triple Eight'

Washington discusses portraying the captain of the only Black women's Army unit to serve overseas in World War II on a vital mission to inspire the troops in the new movie.

December 18, 2024

