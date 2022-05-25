Key moments, takeaways from Jan. 6 hearing

"The View" reacts to the House select committee's primetime debut, where they laid out a case against former President Trump, placing him at the center of what lawmakers call an "attempted coup."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live