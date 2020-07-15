Transcript for Khloé Kardashian on pressing the ‘reset button’ in quarantine

quarantine, but right now we're catching up with Khloe Kardashian. So hey, Khloe. Welcome back I think to "The view." Thank you for having me. Good morning. Sunny? Now, Khloe, you have been home just like the rest of us for a few months now with your daughter, true, who is just so beautiful. What has it been like for you? You know, I think just like for everybody, at first, it was I think really uncertain and sort of scary for everybody, and but now I feel like I have kind of found my rhythm. This is my new normal and I'm really appreciating the reset button and all the time I do get to spend with her. I try to find the positive in anything, and there's with all the negative, there's also a lot of positive as well. So that beautiful little girl is 2 years old now, and you have said that becoming a mother changed you completely. How did it change you completely, Khloe? Well, I've always loved kids and I've always had so much patience for children, but just, you know, you put somebody else way before your needs, and I think it gives you a different drive in life. She's definitely made me softer. I definitely have so much more empathy for my poor mother and what she's gone through with all of us, and just -- it's a different kind of love, and until you have a child, it's really hard to experience, and I've loved my nieces and nephews like crazy, but there's nothing like having your own. Well, Khloe, you have been filming "Keeping up with the Kardashians" for over ten years, and your sister, Kourtney recently decided to step away from the show for awhile so she could try to, quote, live a more private life. Have you ever thought about taking time away from the show? You know, definitely there are some seasons that you just -- you're experiencing life at its heaviest, and you obviously would want to do anything besides be on camera, but when you sign up for the show, you sign up to show the good and the bad, and I really respect my sister for doing what's best for her well-being and her mental health, and at the end of the day, we just want Kourt to be happy and healthy. I mean, she is that right now. She's in a really great place, and that makes me really happy, but yeah. I would probably think about it for a minute, and then I would just need kind of an afternoon to myself and wake up the next day and then I'm good to go. I love what I do. I love all the time I get to spend with my family. It's such a blessing and I'm really grateful for it. So I don't really think those thoughts for too long. Now Khloe, the new season of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" will be back in September, and I watched the scene last season where your sisters Kim and Kourtney got into a physical fight. I don't have any siblings, but you were trying to break them up to keep the peace, and it was so uncomfortable to watch, and I'm sure it was uncomfortable for you. What can we expect in the new season with Kourtney gone and just the dynamics of the family? Well, I'm not sure how every sibling dynamic is, but with us being physical really has never been an option before. So to see that at first, me and my sister Kendall thought they were play fighting for teasing, and then it was escalating, that's when I decided to step in, but normally that's not our -- how we treat each other. We might be vicious with our mouths, but it's normally never physical, and so that isn't our normal, and it's definitely something that we don't want to be our normal. So there's not a lot of physical fighting going on in the upcoming season, but it is a lot about, you know, because we are filming the pandemic and everything going on in the world, so it's a lot of that. How we're going to cope with this new normal and also coping with Kourtney taking a step back and putting herself and her family first, and all of those different dynamics with that, and currently we are starting to film a little bit here. They're also shooting, and Kourtney does want to film a little bit more, but at her own pace, and that's good and that's something exciting to look forward to.

