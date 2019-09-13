Transcript for Kim Kardashian West not worried about ‘reputation’ while working with Trump

And in 2018, you helped free Alice Johnson from prison after serving 21 years on a drug charge. Incredible. You continue to do work to help others. So where did this come from, this passion for prison reform? You know -- I knew your father was a lawyer. Yeah. And he actually was -- would talk about how stressful that life is, and so would never, you know, would give me advice because I was always snooping through his papers and his -- the evidence books during the O.J. Trial. I was obsessed. I would go through everything on the weekends when they weren't around. You were a little girl. Yeah. I was 14, and he was, like, this is super stressful, so just, you know, you shouldn't be snooping around in here. Right. And I just saw Alice's case online. Someone tweeted it to me, and I thought, this is just really unfair, and to me, it wasn't really about the politics. I knew nothing, and I had no idea about the system, about what really goes on until I had to really -- Especially for women. Figure it out. Absolutely. Or anyone of color. It's a completely different situation. Yes. So I have learned so much, and I wanted to go to law school because I feel like the more that I know, the more I can really do and change, and I love having an attorney with me every step of the way. You're going to law school. I am. Did you graduate college? No, I did not. Good for you. There's four states that do something called reading the law, and in California it's one of them, and basically you need 60 credits of college, and I had 75. So it's a four-year program, 18 hours a week. You have to be sponsored by a firm, so cut 50 is the firm that sponsors me, van Jones' firm. Every week we meet, 18 hours a week in the offices and I have to study and do tests every month, and it's, like, there's no way around it. It's no joke. I have to take the bar. It's not the easy way out because you can do it that way. If anything, you'll save a lot on student loans. So I recommend people do it this way if they want. I was critical of you when I first heard about it because I was, like, what is that? She should just go to law school, and I apologize for I re-thought it and looked into it, and with the crushing student debt, it opens up an avenue to so many people. More lawyers. We need them, joy, and my kau dose to you. Thank you. For doing the work that it takes because I was spoken to van as well, and I'm happy for you. Thank you. I think people assume though that, you know, just like a regular college, it's not like I can go in and say, I'm really interested in criminal law so I'm just going to study this and get it done. I have to do torts, civil, contracts. I have to do everything, and then -- And take the bar. Which is not easy. It's very public, so be easy on me, people. A lot of people have not passed their first time, but my skill is, and I'm so proud of this, and I have said it all week, and it's boasting, but whatever. My teachers all take a test, and they'll look at me after and say, if you weren't sitting right here in front of my face, I would totally think that you were cheating because I have never seen someone get so high on these tests and it inspires me. I was not a college person. I did not like school. I love this. I'm obsessed. Everyone's partying, fashion week going to every amazing party and I'm sitting home in my room on this lecture course and studying and reading and preparing for this big contracts test I have, and I love it. I have no fomo of not being out at these parties. When will you take the bar? I think 2024. California or -- Yes. You have to do it California which is one of the hardest. Then you have to live in California, but you do anyway, right? I do. I mean, I know that my husband wants to move to Wyoming, but -- but I live in California. Mm-hmm. I mean honestly, the sky, the air -- Gorgeous. Everything is different in Wyoming. I love it. It's a happy place for me, and my sisters. We all want to get a ranch there. Yes. We just did a cattle drive down there. It's been amazing. Oh, nice. We love Wyoming. You also went to the white house to speak with president trump about prison reform last year, and you got a lot of heat from a lot of people I believe in by partisanship on a basic level. I don't think we will get anything done unless we're listening to two different voices, but were you worried about any backlash you were going to get because you did this bill with president trump? I definitely was aware, but for me any of my issues have always been more about the people and not about the politics, and so for me to think that I couldn't go and speak to the man that has the power to change people's lives because of some opinions I may have of certain policies and issues, to me felt very self-centered, that I was more worried about my reputation than saving someone's life. I put that all out the door, and I thought, you know what? I'm going to choose her over my reputation. He also only tends to listen to celebrities, so the fact that you are doing it I think is a great help to so many people because he loves celebrities. We all applauded you when you did it, and it's amazing work you're doing. Thank you. I felt like I had an open opportunity to do that, and from the president going from being really harsh on his stance on prison reform to changing and actually signing the first step act and getting that bill passed, was amazing. Will he still listen to you do you think? Of course, come on. I think and hopefully, you know, prison reform, I brought up some other issues that are close to my heart privately, and I continue to have those conversations and to fight for that, but in prison reform, I think I stay focused on that, and I see there's so much more he wants to do. I have heard that, and we'll see if that continues to happen. 